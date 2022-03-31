Bitcoin 2022 Expo Hall To Host More Than 200 Bitcoin Companies And Unforgettable Experiences

In a sign of just how far the Bitcoin ecosystem has come in the 13 years since the project’s white paper was first shared, Bitcoin 2022 is preparing to host more than 220 cutting-edge, BTC-focused exhibitors in its expo hall from April 6 to 9 in Miami.

Bitcoin 2022 will be the largest-ever celebration of this open-source project and the culture it has inspired, as tens of thousands of attendees gather at the Miami Beach Convention Center to network with each other in person, hear from headline speakers like President Nayib Bukele and Dr. Jordan Peterson, and gain insight into the latest products and services offered by those participating in the exhibitor hall.

“Bitcoin 2022 will feature over 240,000 square feet of exhibitor space,” explained the event organizers. “It’s the place to get the most out of your experience, participate in multiple giveaways and meet the leading innovators across a wide array of industry categories.”

Among the giveaways will be four separate chances to win one full bitcoin, as well as hundreds of other prizes and free swag. In addition, there will be a number of unique activations, including a bitcoin mining museum, an “infinity room” presented by Nexo, a Bitcoin-themed volcano presented by Cash App, a moon launch section featuring a moon rover, an esports arena, a mechanical bull, a Lightning-activated Tesla giveaway and much more.

As Bitcoin 2022 underscores the undeniable fact that BTC has become a cultural force to be reckoned with, the expo hall will be its epicenter. Representing the wide spectrum of businesses built upon this industry, the joyous and generous spirit of its community and the people who make it all possible, it’s a touchstone you won’t want to miss.