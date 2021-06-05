Bitcoin 2021: Bringing Bitcoin Innovation Home To America

This conference session took place on day one of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now. Experience the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.

Watch this Bitcoin 2021 conference recording here.

In this Bitcoin 2021 conference speaker session, the conference had the pleasure of hosting two United States government officials, Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Warren Davidson, alongside Allan Stevo, author of The Bitcoin Manifesto. They discussed “Bringing Bitcoin Innovation Home To America,” talking about what they can do to entice investors and entrepreneurs to their country, as well as protect their investment.

"If we don’t protect private wallets, someone is going to try to ban them...I wish people were as adamant about protecting the right to privacy as they were about the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms," warned Rep. Davidson. His warning resonated with a group which defends the right to privacy ferociously.

Senator Lummis spoke of a potential bitcoin backed reserve currency; “It’s important to have bitcoin underpinning the US dollar, as a store of value, the way gold used to be.”

Although this idea and many of the others discussed may not be entirely accepted by Bitcoiners, who generally do not accept the government, it was extremely interesting to hear from two policy makers.

