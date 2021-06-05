Bitcoin 2021 Fireside: Michael Saylor And Max Keiser

The Bitcoin legend Max Keiser is joined by Michael Saylor, dubbed “Gigachad” by the pleb community, in this Bitcoin 2021 Fireside.
The Bitcoin legend Max Keiser is joined by Michael Saylor, dubbed “Gigachad” by the pleb community, in this Bitcoin 2021 Fireside.

In this extremely fun and wildly popular Bitcoin 2021 fireside chat, Michael Saylor and Max Keiser discussed various topics in relation to the bitcoin industry, and their expectations for the future. The two legends of the bitcoin community had much to say in regards to the current state of the space.

On the amazing impact Bitcoin will have on the world, Saylor said, "For the first time in history, we can grant property rights to seven billion people."

In response to being questioned about his recent actions surrounding bitcoin's energy consumption and mining councils, Saylor said, "I think bitcoin is an extraordinarily disruptive technology to the entire energy industry," and that "bitcoin is the highest value use of renewable energy."

Although the answer may not have been exactly what the crowd was hoping Saylor would comment, it did highlight his perspective on how bitcoin will impact the energy industry. 

