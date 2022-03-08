Skip to main content
Ukrainians Embrace Bitcoin For Daily Purchases: Report
News

Ukrainians Embrace Bitcoin For Daily Purchases: Report

NYDIG’s February report highlights how Ukrainian military support continues its influx by the millions as Russian Bitcoin transactions rise.

NYDIG’s February report highlights how Ukrainian military support continues its influx by the millions as Russian Bitcoin transactions rise.

  • $57 million have been donated for military support in Ukraine as of March 4.
  • Russian Bitcoin transactions have increased as the BTC/RUB pair trades $62 million, but it does not seem to have affected the BTC price.
  • Bitcoin is up roughly 9% for the month of February, coming back from the January dip and separating itself from other risk-on assets.

Ukrainians have embraced bitcoin for everyday purchases as its central bank cuts traditional payment rails.

NYDIG, a financial company that focuses on institutional-grade Bitcoin solutions, released its February 2022 Bitcoin Brief report discussing relevant statistics related to bitcoin as an asset, comparing it to other financial products, and diving into Bitcoin metrics in Ukraine as the Russian invasion perdures.

Speaking to cultural and geopolitical concerns, NYDIG’s report highlighted how “in just seven days, over 113,000 digital asset donations were sent directly to the government or an NGO providing support to the military.” As of March 4, the total value of donations reached $57 million, the report said.

Ukrainians have also been embracing bitcoin for everyday purchases as “the National Bank of Ukraine suspended the foreign exchange market, limited cash withdrawals, and prohibited the use of fiat currencies via digital platforms like Venmo or PayPal,” per the report.

As the invasion continues, NYDIG discussed the theories of Russian purchasing of bitcoin as a way to skirt sanctions saying, “Since the invasion began through March 4, the bitcoin / ruble pair has traded about $62 [million] in volume on Binance (Russia’s dominant crypto exchange), while the market cap of bitcoin has increased by $75 [billion].” They concluded this with, “These are not comparable numbers.”

Bitcoin was up around 9% in February, marking a deviation from the norm as other risk-on assets approached negative territory. This point was strengthened during January when bitcoin dipped along with other risk-on assets.

NYDIG Bitcoin price performance chart comparison gold S&P 500

Bitcoin has outperformed other major assets over the past month (8.96%), with gold trailing closely (6.22%). However, in a five-year timeframe, the P2P currency has produced returns orders of magnitude greater than both gold and the S&P 500. Image source: NYDIG.

Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Business

$4.4 Million In Bitcoin Has Been Donated To Ukrainian Military Support Groups

By Shawn AmickFeb 25, 2022
News
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Culture

As Ukrainian Resistance Groups Raise Bitcoin Funds, Improved Privacy Is Becoming Critical

By Shawn AmickFeb 15, 2022
Feature
Mining - Slush Pool Operator Braiins Set to Rollout Upgrades
Business

Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Launches Ukrainian Hashrate Donation

By Shawn AmickMar 1, 2022
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Business

$500K In Bitcoin Donations Flow To Ukraine As Russia Invades

By NamciosFeb 24, 2022
News
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Culture

How Bitcoin Allowed A Ukrainian Refugee To Escape War And Start Fighting Back On His Own Terms

By ShinobiFeb 26, 2022
Feature
zimbabwe reserve bank note one hundred trillion
Culture

Nonprofit Bitcoin For Fairness Announces Travel to Zimbabwe, Zambia

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App Reports $1.96B In Bitcoin Revenue In Q4 2021

By Shawn AmickFeb 24, 2022
News
- Steve Wozniak Wants Bitcoin to Become the World’s Single Currency
Markets

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Says Bitcoin Is “Pure-Gold Mathematics”

By Shawn AmickMar 7, 2022
News
Government House of Thailand Cabinet
Markets

Thailand Approves Tax Relief For Bitcoin, Crypto

By Shawn Amick2 hours ago
News
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Culture

Replacing The U.S Dollar With Bitcoin: Leaving The Gold Standard

By Shawn AmickJan 21, 2022
Feature
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

State Street Corporation To Offer Custodial Services For Bitcoin And Crypto

By Shawn AmickFeb 28, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

How Bitcoin Saves People In Ukraine During Wartime

By Dmytro Kharkov19 hours ago
Opinion
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

By NamciosJul 6, 2021
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Markets

Ukraine Legalizes Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 17, 2022
News