T-Mobile Hacked, Personal Data of 100 Million Users Compromised, Bitcoiners At Risk Of SIM Swap

T-Mobile Hacked, Personal Data of 100 Million Users Compromised, Bitcoiners At Risk Of SIM Swap

T-Mobile Servers Compromised, Personal Data Of Over 100 Million Customers Is Being Sold Online. Bitcoiners At Risk Of SIM Swap.
Author:
Publish date:
T-Mobile Servers Compromised, Personal Data Of Over 100 Million Customers Is Being Sold Online. Bitcoiners At Risk Of SIM Swap.

T-Mobile has reportedly been hacked, causing a personal data breach of over 100 million people, according to a forum post that is selling the data, reported Motherboard. Although the post doesn't mention the telecom, Motherboard contacted the seller, who confirmed that the data did come from T-Mobile servers, showcasing the importance of safeguarding personal information against single points of failure.

"T-Mobile USA. Full customer info," the seller told Motherboard. The seller said they compromised multiple servers related to T-Mobile but have since lost access to the hacked servers. But according to the seller, the data had already been downloaded locally and "backed up in multiple places."

The forum post is selling only a subset of the data, containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses, for 6 BTC –– around $275,000 at the time of writing. The rest of the data is being sold privately, the seller said. T-Mobile, on the other hand, said it is currently investigating the case.

"We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity," T-Mobile told Motherboard in a statement. "We do not have any additional information to share at this time."

The seller said that the compromised data includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver's licenses. Motherboard claims to have seen samples of the data and confirmed they contained accurate information on T-Mobile customers.

Events like this showcase the importance of safeguarding personal data from centralized servers that are often compromised. These single points of failure house a staggering amount of data and become easy targets for hackers who seek to capitalize on their lack of robust security. However, although such data centers need to harden their security, perfect security is arguably impossible to be achieved. Thus single points of failure will always be likely to be compromised. A user's best shot is taking ownership of some or all of their personal data.

Choosing a telecom for your phone services is a delicate process since all such providers are centralized by nature, and most will collect personably identifiable information (PII). However, options are often available that mitigate some of the inherent issues. Some smaller carriers will sell prepaid and reloadable SIM cards that can be bought for gift cards, which can be purchased with KYC-free bitcoin. If the process is done carefully and correctly, one could enjoy mobile privacy and be freed from telecom data breach risks, including SIM swaps, identity theft, social engineering, and doxxing.

Privacy & security - Investor Lawsuit Brought Against AT&T
Culture

Investor Lawsuit Brought Against AT&T, T-Mobile for SIM Swapping Hacks

iphone with simcard beside it
Culture

The Rise Of SIM Swapping: How And Why Bitcoiners Need To Protect Themselves

Law & justice - Hacker Gets 10 Years in First SIM-Swapping Sentencing in the U.S.
Culture

Hacker Gets 10 Years in First SIM-Swapping Sentencing in the U.S.

A lawsuit against AT&T for allowing hackers to access a SIM card and steal $24 million in crypto assets will go to trial.
Culture

$200 Million SIM-Swap Case vs. AT&T Goes Forward

The United Nations has launched a probe into 35 cyber attacks linked to North Korea, including cryptocurrency exchange hacks and “cryptojacking.”
Business

Paxful: Hacked User Data Offer Is “Fake”

By inadvertently including the majority of its users’ emails in an update email, cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has compromised their privacy.
Culture

BitMEX Compromises User Data in Email Gaffe

Law & justice - 21-Year-Old SIM-Swapping Mastermind Is Jailed for 10 Years
Culture

21-Year-Old SIM-Swapping Mastermind Is Jailed for 10 Years

Privacy & security - Telefónica and Rivetz Add Civic’s Identity Verification for Mobile Users
Culture

Telefónica and Rivetz Add Civic’s Identity Verification for Mobile Users

Op-ed - Where Is Bitcoin? A Look At Some Analytical Data
Culture

Where Is Bitcoin? A Look At Some Analytical Data

Technical - The Electrum Personal Server Will Give Users the Full Node Security They Need
Culture

The Electrum Personal Server Will Give Users the Full Node Security They Need

Micropayments are paid out between nodes that host the mesh network.
Culture

Mobile Mesh Network Users Get New Incentives via Lightning

Privacy & security - How Bulletproofs Could Make Bitcoin Privacy Less Costly
Business

“Probably The Largest KYC Data Leak In History” Demonstrates The Importance Of Bitcoin Privacy

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 14.20.10
Culture

CNBC Video Says Bitcoin Is Store Of Value But Not Currency, Misses The Big Picture

As fraudsters exploit attack vectors that enable bitcoin double spends, merchants should be aware of options to mitigate their risk.
Culture

A Fraud Risk Management Framework For The Bitcoin Ecosystem

Privacy & security - Phishing Scam Hits LocalBitcoins
Technical

Inside The Scam: Victims Of Ledger Hack Are Receiving Fake Hardware Wallets