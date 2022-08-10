Finding The Path To A Parallel Bitcoin Economy

This is an opinion editorial by John G. Dew, co-host of The Millennial Media Offensive podcast and a contributor for Bitcoin Magazine.

Texas Slim’s second Beef Initiative conference was recently held in Crawford, Colorado, on Jason Wrich’s Fruitland Mesa property. The convergence of movements toward local food supply and bitcoin utilization created a palpable air of intrigue and excitement. The traction achieved thus far by the Beef Initiative cements the proper direction of bitcoin adoption efforts. Future bitcoin adoption will be driven by its association with movements that reduce reliance on industrial goods through robust local supply chains.

To say that Texas Slim is passionate about food quality and access is a gross understatement. Describing childhood obesity resulted in the only F-bomb of the family-friendly Colorado conference, when Slim rightly described childhood obesity as nothing short of a “fucking genocide.” Unfortunately, it must be stated that childhood obesity is a direct function of our global, industrial food supply chain. This is what Slim is fighting against, and Bitcoin compliments the movement beautifully.

What better way to enhance the robust nature of a local supply chain than with an exchange of value that is impervious to the debased theories of an appointed suit? Do you think Jerome Powell could muster a day’s work on Wrich’s ranch? Why should he or anyone else in Washington have the ability to impose third-party risk each and every time a rancher accepts payment for their goods? Do they understand that they have consistently devalued the very blood, sweat and tears ranchers like Wrich have poured into their operations? Luckily, the ranchers of the Beef Initiative have begun forging a new path, absent of the tinkering, manicured hands of bureaucrats.

The ranchers present at the conference — Jason Wrich, Weldon and Ann Warren and Scott Hauck to name a few — had varying knowledge of Bitcoin, but all displayed thorough expertise regarding animal husbandry and personal health practices. From the misconceptions around disallowing cows to graze protein-rich weeds and the effect of adrenaline on the taste of harvested meat to the effect of soy lecithin (commonly found in candy bars) and the correct ratio of dietary Omegas 3 and 6, their passions for harmonious and healthy living was on full display and they couldn’t have been more open to Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin panelists — Matt Odell, Econoalchemist, and Arceris among others — effectively drove home the reality of sound money. The appeal of bitcoin to ranchers has been increased significantly by recent inflationary pressures and the need for sound money is common ground between ranchers and Bitcoiners. Needless to say, the U.S. dollar is proving more undesirable by each meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee. Ranchers are not the only people outside of Bitcoin realizing this.

The need for a parallel bitcoin economy is real and urgent, but Bitcoiners are not going to fill all roles in this economy. As amusing as it is to imagine Michael Saylor as my dentist and Jack Dorsey as my butcher, Bitcoiners will not, in most cases, be able to fill these roles as competently as those who have focused primarily on mastering their respective trades. We do not have to be condemned to suffer subpar services for engaging in a supply chain and economy that we consider more ethical and secure than the existing supply system. Like the ranchers of the Beef Initiative, tradesmen of all kinds must be brought into the Bitcoin fold.

The opportunity for integrating tradesmen into the bitcoin economy is now, and Texas Slim’s Beef Initiative is the definitive model. The model seizes on increasing demand for local, high-quality beef due to recent global supply chain manipulation and rising costs for industrially farmed and processed, nutritionally inferior grain-fed beef. The model also returns value to ranchers for their participation in the initiative. Beef Initiative ranchers are benefiting from exposure to new consumers, additional opportunities for association with value-aligned members of their industry and increasing legitimacy for regenerative and against-the-grain practices.

The work of Texas Slim’s Beef Initiative is being proven before our very eyes and the only question is, “How can this model be applied to every aspect of the parallel bitcoin economy?” Adapting and applying this model should be the focus of bitcoin adoption advocates. At the Colorado Beef Initiative, Econoalchemist said, in effect, “The energy consumed by proof of work connects Bitcoin to the physical world.” As people who wish to drive bitcoin adoption, we must also connect Bitcoin to the physical world with our advocacy and alliances.

