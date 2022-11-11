The Unending Desire To Talk About Bitcoin With Others

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Jason Maier to talk about how Bitcoin is an even playing field for humanity to build on and why politics don’t apply to it.

Q: I love that. And I feel like everyone has that, as you said, two moments. The first moment where you’re like, “No. What is this?” And then of course, the second moment, where someone that you probably have to spend the rest of your life thanking actually took the time to be like, “No. Stop. Just ignore everything you’ve ever learned about money, about everything and let’s relearn this together.”

Jason Maier: And that, and that’s what it was like, right? You sort of have to relearn everything and you start asking really hard questions, if you can think back to the beginning of your journey. What is money? And not knowing the answer to that question. You’re like, “What? What are we doing?” And just like everyone else, I dove headfirst and the more I learned, the more I wanted to learn. The more I learned, the more I wanted to own it and to be a part of this. And of course, the more I learned, the more I wanted the people that I loved and cared about around me to just own it or understand it or learn about it.

I think it’s hard to really understand Bitcoin and not want other people to be involved with it too. That’s where I come from.

P: It’s like this moral imperative, this burning. I have to talk about Bitcoin!