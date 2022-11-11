Skip to main content
The Unending Desire To Talk About Bitcoin With Others
Podcast

The Unending Desire To Talk About Bitcoin With Others

Bitcoin stokes an inner curiosity about the nature of money and other seemingly topics. Once it clicks, it’s hard to refrain from telling everyone.

Bitcoin stokes an inner curiosity about the nature of money and other seemingly topics. Once it clicks, it’s hard to refrain from telling everyone.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Jason Maier to talk about how Bitcoin is an even playing field for humanity to build on and why politics don’t apply to it.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: I love that. And I feel like everyone has that, as you said, two moments. The first moment where you’re like, “No. What is this?” And then of course, the second moment, where someone that you probably have to spend the rest of your life thanking actually took the time to be like, “No. Stop. Just ignore everything you’ve ever learned about money, about everything and let’s relearn this together.”

Jason Maier: And that, and that’s what it was like, right? You sort of have to relearn everything and you start asking really hard questions, if you can think back to the beginning of your journey. What is money? And not knowing the answer to that question. You’re like, “What? What are we doing?” And just like everyone else, I dove headfirst and the more I learned, the more I wanted to learn. The more I learned, the more I wanted to own it and to be a part of this. And of course, the more I learned, the more I wanted the people that I loved and cared about around me to just own it or understand it or learn about it.

I think it’s hard to really understand Bitcoin and not want other people to be involved with it too. That’s where I come from.

P: It’s like this moral imperative, this burning. I have to talk about Bitcoin!

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard top photo.
Culture

Taking The Orange Pill Is Only The First Step. It’s Just As Important To Teach People About Bitcoin

By Phil Snyder
Opinion
Saylor MicroStrategy
Culture

How To Spread Bitcoin Adoption To Everyone

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin’s Utility Is Easy To See When Traveling Around The World

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
A Computer meant for bitcoin transactions is superior to a mobile phone or device that's meant for other technology uses top photo.
Technical

How To Learn About Bitcoin Using Video Tutorials

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The accelerator’s three-month program aims to support Bitcoin startups and hone their pitches in order to present to investors and get project funding top photo.
Markets

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The Lightning Gossip Protocol is the method in which nodes on that network communicate, speak to each other and talk for Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Might Be Easier If We Speak The Elites’ Language

By Cam Randell
Opinion
Number Go Up Technology (NGU Tech) is bullish, as the bitcoin bulls drive the price of bitcoin up top photo.
Markets

The Bear Market Is The Time To Invest In Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Stablecoins versus the volatility of bitcoin have to be weighed and shown their price. top photo
Culture

Why It’s Important To Build Stablecoins On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Coldcard is one type of bitcoin hardware wallet that provides security for private keys top photo.
Culture

The All-Important Journey To Self-Custody Bitcoin

By Mark Maraia and Casey Carrillo
Opinion
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is A Net Benefit To The Environment

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin’s Absolute Scarcity Changes Your Life

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption top photo.
Business

Building The Best Bitcoin User Experience

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: From Bars To Bitcoin With Justin The Bitcoin Vegan

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Predictions For Bitcoin And World Markets With The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast