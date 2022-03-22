Skip to main content
Onboarding One Billion People Onto Bitcoin
Opinion

Onboarding One Billion People Onto Bitcoin

Bitcoin education is a key part of onboarding the unbanked citizens of Africa who increasingly look to Bitcoin as their monetary network.

Bitcoin education is a key part of onboarding the unbanked citizens of Africa who increasingly look to Bitcoin as their monetary network.

For years I’ve been saying, to anyone who will listen, that Africa will lead global Bitcoin adoption. And that has come to fruition. It was at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference where I shared that same statement on the Nakamoto stage. And here we are, almost one year later and Bitcoin adoption in Africa is still on the rise with reports showing that the market has grown over 1200% with Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria all leading the charge.

Having been born in Egypt and moved to the U.S. with my family at the age of two, I’ve always been passionate about my home continent of Africa. After all, home is home. But my belief that Africa will lead the way stems from more than just my roots. Nearly 60% of the population of Africa are unbanked. Africans are also battling rising inflation and high transaction fees for cross-border payments — so it’s clear that the continent has long been primed for an alternative solution like Bitcoin. It’s these challenges across the continent, coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit of the people, that have allowed Bitcoin to thrive.

At Paxful, we saw early on how Africa wasn’t going to miss this opportunity. We’ve seen the growth across the continent firsthand. While Nigeria has continued to lead the way as our largest market based on trade volume, countries like Kenya and Ghana are not far behind. Over the last year, we’ve seen a steady increase in trade volume across both countries, a strong indication that we are well on our way.

The people of Africa are the true leaders in this movement and the rest of the world is getting a front row seat. The continent is slowly breaking down stereotypes driven by false narratives and showing the world the true use cases of Bitcoin. But to onboard one billion Bitcoiners, there is more work to be done. For example, we still need to dispel myths and misconceptions at a mass level. Bitcoin education can fix this.

Paxful is doing our part — as of this month we’ve reached over nine million users and are on our way to onboarding 10 million. Other businesses and leaders in the space can also be a part of the solution. By staying connected to the streets, we can all help consumers understand how Bitcoin can solve their everyday financial problems.

Take Rachel for example, a restaurant employee in Nigeria. After talking to Rachel about Bitcoin, she was curious to learn more. Her phone was broken, so she left us her contact information on a piece of paper. After meeting Rachel and other community members who were eager to learn, we built our first education center in the country. This is how mainstream adoption will happen — it’s not about creating millionaires, but providing access to financial freedom to millions.

The Bitcoin Conference serves as an opportunity to continue to fuel Bitcoin education. Together with Mayor Francis Suarez, we are focused on increasing financial literacy across the city of Miami by donating 500 tickets to students and local organizations for this year’s Bitcoin 2022 Conference. Bitcoin is for everyone, and I’m honored to have a platform where I can speak my truth and carry out the mission for global adoption.

Bitcoin 2022 will be the biggest event in Bitcoin history, with an unprecedented range of technical, cultural and financial progress being made in the space. To secure your place at the event, use the discount code "MAGAZINE" for 10% off ticket prices at https://b.tc/conference/registration.

Bitcoin Magazine is operated by BTC Inc, which also hosts the Bitcoin Conference series.

This is a guest post by Ray Youssef. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Paxful education classroom teaching
Culture

America’s Forgotten Seven Million — Unlocking Financial Freedom Through Bitcoin

By Ray YoussefFeb 15, 2022
Opinion
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Technical

Growing The Bitcoin Development Ecosystem In Africa

By Abubakar Nur KhalilFeb 5, 2022
Opinion
The biggest Bitcoin event in history welcomed more than 12,000 enthusiasts to celebrate together in real life, proving that this decentralized, open-source software project is a cultural force to be reckoned with.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2022 Is A Chance To Celebrate Freedom With Like-Minded People

By John VallisMar 8, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin meetups and conferences are great ways to network and meet with other Bitcoiners in person.
Culture

The Importance Of Attending Bitcoin Meetups In Person

By Anthony FelicianoMar 19, 2022
Opinion
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Nation-State Bitcoin Strategies Envisioned

By Andrew BarisserFeb 11, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin in Africa is an elephant in the room for the continent's leaders.
Culture

With Bitcoin, Africa Is Becoming The Undisputed Leader of Financial Liberation

By Ray YoussefJan 13, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Industry Events

The Declaration Of Monetary Independence Will Be At Bitcoin 2022

By Ulric PattilloMar 7, 2022
Opinion
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Culture

Barbra Streisand And Bitcoin: How Political Missteps, Censorship And War Are An Opportunity For The U.S.

By Dr. Riste SimnjanovskiMar 18, 2022
Opinion
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Culture

How My Fraternity Supercharged Our Treasury By Adopting Bitcoin

By Chris SmithFeb 1, 2022
Opinion
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Culture

How You Can Better Explain Bitcoin To Newcomers

By Mario CantinFeb 22, 2022
Opinion
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Industry Events

The Bitcoin Conference: What A Difference A Year Makes

By SeedSignerMar 10, 2022
Opinion
Luno, a bitcoin exchange with a significant presence in Africa, answers questions about the growing adoption and changing perception there.
Culture

Bitcoin in Africa: Offering ‘New and Better Ways of Exchanging Value’

By Steven WeruSep 25, 2019
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Culture

How Adopting Bits Can Help Newcomers Better Understand Bitcoin

By Don McAllisterFeb 16, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Fixes This
Culture

A Letter To Conservatives Who Don’t Yet Hold Bitcoin

By Mitchell AskewFeb 14, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin is a beautiful art revolution - the artistic and creative side of bitcoin is melting.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Voice Of The Dissatisfied Soul

By MEAR ONEFeb 28, 2022
Opinion