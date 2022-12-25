Skip to main content
From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023
Opinion

From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023

I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks between 2018 to 2023, then its period of true victory will start.

I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks between 2018 to 2023, then its period of true victory will start.

This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust.

In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a "cleansing" of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.

The snowball started in the heat of July with the Celsius bankruptcy, which was the first sign that the ecosystem we were building was not healthy. The fact that we were using a decentralized currency to mirror the centralized financial system did not match the vision for Bitcoin.

This once again highlighted the existence of two alternate and diverging realities for Bitcoin: "real" Bitcoin, which is rising from the bottom up and focuses on the value Bitcoin can bring to the world, and "regulated" Bitcoin, which is focused on price and committed to regulatory systems and adoption through speculation.

I sold Coinfloor in 2021 because I realized that exchanges like ours were too often dedicated to keeping their users trapped in regulated Bitcoin land. As we near the end of 2022, the negative effects of this have been painfully demonstrated by the collapse of FTX, the regulatory fallout and the losses incurred by so many innocent people.

On the other hand, real Bitcoin is flourishing in the Global South and post-Soviet regions, where innovation is addressing the narrative that Bitcoin has no good use cases. For instance, a new version of frontier towns is emerging, combining renewable energy, Bitcoin mining, internet connectivity and community custody. As I have long suspected, real Bitcoin adoption can only come from the people, and Fedimint and Fedi seek to be key in achieving hyperbitcoinization. The world will experience the most primitive form of protection — humans united — translated and turbocharged through the highest technology.

In the coming years, communities will play a crucial role in defining the path for Bitcoin. Bitcoiners are already empowering communities around the globe, but it is vital that our global community also stays united to win this battle. As I predicted in my 2020 post, we will certainly succeed in this endeavor and so I am more convinced than ever that Bitcoin will win in 2023.

This is a guest post by Obi Nwosu. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin adoption in Africa is a major component of hyperbitcoinization as the continent readily develops for and educates the world top photo.
Culture

Recounting Ethiopia’s Bitcoin Developments In 2022

By Kal Kassa
Opinion
Bitcoin's Game Theory Is Not Cut And Dry top photo
Culture

How Nation-States Will Use Bitcoin In The Power Projection Game

By Jaime Gutierrez
Opinion
Cyberpunk cities of the future, with neon lights everywhere, will likely integrate Bitcoin as the future. Top photo
Culture

FTX’s Collapse Reveals Deeper Questions About Bitcoin Adoption Versus Speculation

By Brooks Lockett
Opinion
Developing a tough mind and a tender heart is a strong foundation for Bitcoin Maximalists to become peaceful warriors on the path to hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

How Countries Could Try To Kill Bitcoin Adoption

By Interstellar Bitcoin
Opinion
Bitcoin Ekasi is a village in South Africa that is a small township and bitcoin beach style house top photo.
Culture

Building Bitcoin Communities From The Ground Up In The Philippines

By Dustin Watchman
Opinion
In Search of the Revolution- My Journey From Bernie to Bitcoin Part 1 top photo.
Culture

From Bernie To Bitcoin: In Search Of The Revolution

By Logan Bolinger
Opinion
Bitcoin weighs more than all of the altcoins (or shitcoins) put together, and is superior to ether, tether and more. Top photo
Culture

Saying Hello To Bitcoin

By Pierre Rochard
Opinion
Lightning shows the way forward for bitcoin as its layer two protocol top photo.
Culture

For Bitcoin To Win, We Must Burn The Ships

By Interstellar Bitcoin
Opinion
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask top photo.
Culture

How Replacing Reality With Fiat Falsehoods Destroys Meaning

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Bitcoin lets anyone live and thrive wherever they want, ending government monopoly on our jurisdictions top photo.
Culture

After FTX Implosion, It's Time To End Bitcoin's Dysfunctional Relationship With Crypto

By Tim Niemeyer
Opinion
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption top photo.
Markets

Predictions: Real Estate Before And After Hyperbitcoinization

By John Tuld
Opinion
Stepping on a rake is a metaphor for making mistakes like shitcoiners and altcoiners make when not believing only in bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Altcoiners Use Bitcoin To Rent Seek

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard top photo.
Culture

Early To Bitcoin — How To More Effectively Orange-Pill Your Friends and Family

By Scott Marmoll
Opinion
Bitcoin is a privacy enhancing and protecting technology, letting users remain pseudonymous top photo.
Culture

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

By Robert Hall
Opinion
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Culture

How You Can Better Explain Bitcoin To Newcomers

By Mario Cantin
Opinion