Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Mayor Scott Conger joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss how Bitcoin can help his city of Jackson, Tennessee.
Author:
Publish date:
Mayor Scott Conger joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss how Bitcoin can help his city of Jackson, Tennessee.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with the mayor of Jackson, Tennessee Scott Conger to discuss his recent interest in Bitcoin. Conger has been the mayor of Jackson for a few years now and is actually the third person in his family to serve in this role. Conger has a very long-term commitment to the community in Jackson and wants to see the best for his city. He sees Bitcoin as an ideal way for his city to secure its financial future as well as to encourage young remote tech workers to lay down roots in Jackson.

The COVID-19 pandemic and remote work have revealed a massive opportunity for small- to medium-sized cities to compete for tech talent and work when they used to be crushed by the major tech hubs, like San Francisco and New York. Conger has been watching Mayor Suarez of Miami closely and taken the cue from him to dive into how embracing Bitcoin can help his city be more competitive.

Keroles and Conger reflected on how bitcoin has been relatively de-risked and how Conger’s education into Bitcoin taught him more about what is wrong with the current system.

Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation Mayor Scott Conger!

And if you want to read more about Mayor Conger and Jackson, Tennessee, read about his Bitcoin journey in Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Sovryn Bitcoin With Edan Yago

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: How To Store Your Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Questioning Bitcoin Narratives With Eric Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Conviction In Bitcoin With George Mekhail

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Failure Scenarios With Keagan McClelland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin And Black America With Isaiah Jackson

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft