September 16, 2021
Hungary Debuts Statue In Honor Of Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Hungary Debuts Statue In Honor Of Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Hungary becomes the first country to honor Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto with a public statue.
Author:
Publish date:
Hungary becomes the first country to honor Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto with a public statue.

Today, a statue of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was revealed in Budapest, Hungary in front of a large and passionate crowd. “The goal of the statue is to honor Satoshi Nakamoto, the founders believe that his work is truly something to be remembered,” said the initiative’s website.

This bronze statue located in Graphisoft Park was sculpted by Gergely Réka and Tamás Gilly. When sculpting this statue, the pair really wanted to capture the mantra of “we are all Satoshi,” making Satoshi’s face reflective, so when you look at the statue you remind yourself that you play just as an important role in Bitcoin as Satoshi and everyone else does. This is also because the gender, height, weight, and age of Satoshi Nakamoto are unknown — making it impossible to sculpt a descriptive face of whoever Satoshi was.

I love how this faceless statue plays into Elizabeth Warren’s comments this past July calling Bitcoiners a “shadowy faceless group of super coders.” Because it does not matter who Satoshi was as an individual. All that matters is that Satoshi created a decentralized protocol that allows anyone to transfer value in real time without permission from anyone. This “faceless super coder” changed the world for the better by giving people financial hope and opportunity where there was none. Just because someone protects their identity online does not mean they have ill intentions, something Warren has yet to understand.

The statue features Satoshi wearing a hoodie with a recent Bitcoin logo on it — but not the “BC” logo that Satoshi originally started out with. Though it’s important to note there is no “official” logo for Bitcoin, and whatever is used most is what has been popularized by Bitcoiners from all over the world.

Earlier this year, in June, a rough draft of the statue was released to the public. And just a few months later, the statue was built and revealed.

Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Culture

Hungarian Bitcoin Groups To Erect Statue Honoring Satoshi Nakamoto

BitcoinMagazine®-thumbnails-HBDS2021 (1)
Culture

Happy Birthday, Satoshi!

NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Culture

We Are All Satoshi Nakamoto

Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 5.55.18 PM
Technical

The Last Days of Satoshi: What Happened When Bitcoin’s Creator Disappeared

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Reflections On Satoshi With Adam Back And Pete Rizzo

Op-ed - Op Ed: Why Satoshi Nakamoto Deserves a Nobel Prize
Culture

Op Ed: Why Satoshi Nakamoto Deserves a Nobel Prize

Combining an understanding of natural law and human nature, the creator of Bitcoin found a way to coordinate human actions to build a new economy.
Culture

Bitcoin's Hierarchy Of Needs

Op-ed - Satoshi
Culture

Satoshi

IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

Op-ed - Cypherpunk Comic ‘Hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto’ to launch Crowdfund on SWARM platform
Culture

Cypherpunk Comic ‘Hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto’ to launch Crowdfund on SWARM platform

Op-ed - Satoshi Nakamoto Nominated for the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics
Culture

Satoshi Nakamoto Nominated for the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics

21F3914uQf4
Culture

Bitcoin And Education With Satoshi Sarah

Meet The Taco Plebs Cover
Culture

Interview: Faith In Bitcoin With Saint Bitcoin

The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Culture

How To Make A Profit In Bitcoin Easily