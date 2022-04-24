Skip to main content
How Bitcoin Protects Private Property Rights
Opinion

How Bitcoin Protects Private Property Rights

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

We’re going to continue our conversation of Bitcoin’s role in humanitarianism, this time in the realm of private property rights. But before we talk about that, we need to understand why private property is so important.

One of the biggest drivers of economic growth and higher standards of living is private property rights.

This is the idea that you own the fruits of your labor as well as anything else you purchase with the fruits of your labor. To illustrate this, let’s say you are working at a company and you save enough money to buy a car. The money you earn (which is the fruit of your labor) and the car are both your property. The government has to protect your property from theft by other private individuals, and the government itself cannot take your property without due cause and/or just compensation.

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

(Design/Siby Suriyan)

Private property rights are important because they incentivize productivity. People are disincentivized to work if the money they earn or the stuff they buy can be confiscated without warning or compensation.

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

(Design/Siby Suriyan)

And in a society where people are disincentivized to work, there are fewer products and services available and less innovation occurring. These three factors are the key drivers in improving a region’s standard of living. Private property rights are the reason why there are better cars every year, better phones, computers and faster internet.

But, property rights don’t exist naturally. They have to be enforced by a government that punishes people for stealing other people’s property as well as not encroaching on its own citizen’s property. And, unfortunately, many countries around the world do not have a government that does this.

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

(Design/Siby Suriyan)

For example, the Chinese government will cut off people from Alipay and WeChat Pay, popular Chinese payment systems, if they make statements that go against the current authoritarian regime. Russia will freeze people’s bank accounts if they spread news that works against the Kremlin and its interests. And in 2021, Nigeria froze the bank accounts of citizens protesting against the government.

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

(Collage/Siby Suriyan)

The lack of respect for private property harms these countries' citizens and keeps them in a worse state of living relative to other freer countries. It’s not a coincidence that democratic countries are much wealthier than authoritarian countries.

Bitcoin protects private property for its users due to its theft-proof design, its use of decentralized nodes and an immutable public ledger.

(Collage/Siby Suriyan)

How Does Bitcoin Protect Property Rights?

Bitcoin’s blockchain, by design, makes it impossible for private and public actors to take control of someone else’s money. The blockchain is immune to theft and unitary control because it is a decentralized system. The blockchain is spread across a network of computers, called nodes, and to control the blockchain, you would have to control at least 50% of the nodes in the network. This is a virtual impossibility because the amount of energy and resources needed to control 51% of the network would be insurmountable by any practical measure today. The blockchain has stood the test of time, in that 51% of it has yet to remain under the control of a single actor, and as the number of nodes grows, this becomes less and less likely to happen.

Citizens under an authoritarian government do not have to worry about the government stealing their bitcoin, nor do they have to rely on inept failing governments to protect their property.

For millions of people around the world, bitcoin is their first chance to practice self-sovereignty over their own money. Their money is under their control and they don't have to worry about anyone stealing it. Bitcoin is helping them preserve the human right to private property.

This is a guest post by Siby Suriyan. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin security starts with private keys and privacy features of hardware wallets.
Markets

Bitcoin’s Private Property Rights

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleSep 28, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Business

How Bitcoin Helps Fix Foreign Aid Corruption

By Siby SuriyanFeb 3, 2022
Opinion
Op Ed: Why We Can All Feel Thankful for Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin Can Be The Foundation Of Human Rights

By Gregor HerbortMar 18, 2022
Opinion
Investing - “Bye Gold
Culture

Bitcoin Shows That Trust In The Government And The Gold Standard Isn’t Necessary

By Stanislav KozlovskiJan 28, 2022
Opinion
Op-ed - Can Bitcoin Help the Chinese Save?
Culture

Can Bitcoin Help the Chinese Save?

By Vitalik ButerinJun 29, 2012
After much deliberation, the Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted restrictions on energy costs for crypto miners.
Business

The Unique Property Insurance Considerations For Bitcoin Mining Operations

By Nick Pappas, Evan Zinaman and Ben FliegelApr 18, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin is fierce and poised against the world, not afraid to take on Wall Street Bulls who hate to see us on the moon.
Culture

How Bitcoin Ends Injustice And The Importance Of Orange-Pilling Activists

By Dan WeintraubFeb 26, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin is similar to diamonds in that both assets are precious and rare.
Culture

How Antifragility Increases Bitcoin's Survivability

By Siby SuriyanAug 25, 2021
Thinking about bitcoin as a philosophy, culture and idea is something that everyone should do.
Culture

How Democracy Failed Us: Bitcoin Is Not Democratic Part Two

By Aleksandar SvetskiFeb 18, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Culture

Bitcoin Technology Raises Consciousness

By Nozomi HayaseFeb 25, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Insurance Against A State Gone Rogue

By Josef TětekMar 8, 2022
Opinion
bitcoin-magazine-quantum
Culture

The Story Behind The Bitcoin Infinity Day Public/Private Keys

By FractalEncryptFeb 22, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin is awesome.
Culture

Bitcoin Creates Digital Ownership For The First Time

By Edan YagoOct 22, 2021
The Monetary Properties Of Bitcoin Bitcoin Diamond In The Rough
Culture

The Monetary Properties Of Bitcoin

By Eric YakesJun 25, 2021
Law & justice - Crypto is Property: Chinese Court Upholds Citizens Rights to Own Bitcoin
Culture

Crypto is Property: Chinese Court Upholds Citizens Rights to Own Bitcoin

By Landon ManningOct 26, 2018