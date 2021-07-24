Interview: Fighting For Freedom With Zuby

Watch This Episode On YouTube

During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, countries across the globe cracked down on their populations, forcing them to stay inside their homes and closing down businesses from operating normally. Different countries and political structures reacted to these lockdowns in different ways. Most countries found themselves spiraling into more and more totalitarian rule as the lockdowns persisted. State powers have expanded their grasp and were not letting it go, many times regardless of whether threats were real or perceived.

In this interview with Bitcoin Magazine’s Christian Keroles, the thinker, musician, writer and freedom fighter Zuby dove into his experiences and learnings from 2020 in the U.K. This podcast was inspired by Zuby’s Twitter thread: ​​”20 Things I've Learned (Or Had Confirmed) About Humanity During The 'Pandemic.'”

This interview dove into many of Zuby’s learnings and teased out topics around propaganda, big government’s overreach, the state of the average person and many more deep and nuanced topics. Zuby is such a clear thinker and speaker, he has built his reputation on his raw and unfiltered commentary on the world and the nature of humanity. In the interview, Zuby expressed hope for people who can start thinking critically and shared his thankfulness for tools and practices that can help make a person more sovereign and independent.

Zuby has been a fan of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies while still maintaining a relatively pessimistic view on the technology’s ability to reach the masses or have the wide-reaching effects that many Bitcoin enthusiasts see in it. In the interview, Zuby admitted that 2020 has validated Bitcoin to a much greater degree, however he still pushed back that it is not a cure-all solution.

Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation with Zuby!

