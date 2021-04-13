Crypto Council For Innovation Report: Criminals Will Move Away From Bitcoin

Crypto Council For Innovation Report: Criminals Will Move Away From Bitcoin

A recent report co-authored by an ex-CIA director has found that criminals will increasingly move away from using Bitcoin.
Author:
Publish date:
A recent report co-authored by an ex-CIA director has found that criminals will increasingly move away from using Bitcoin.

A recent report published by the pro-cryptocurrency lobbying group Crypto Council For Innovation and co-authored by former CIA deputy director Michael Morell analyzed the degree of illicit activity associated with Bitcoin and concluded that criminals will decreasingly leverage bitcoin to launder money.

The report, titled “An Analysis Of Bitcoin’s Use In Illicit Finance,” noted the fact that Bitcoin is pseudonymous (as opposed to completely anonymous) as a reason that other cryptocurrencies that better protect user privacy represent a “far larger” percent of total transaction volume for illicit activities than bitcoin.

Furthermore, it highlighted the fact that fiat currencies are often better tools for obscuring criminal activity than bitcoin is.

“A currently serving official at the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] added that it ‘is easier for law enforcement to trace illicit activity using Bitcoin than it is to trace cross-border illegal activity using traditional banking transactions, and far easier than cash transactions,’” according to the report.

And, Despite the fact that some regulators and news outlets have highlighted the potential for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to be used as media for financing terrorism, this report found the contrary.

“On the key issue of terrorist financing, [a] former CIA terrorism expert was quoted as saying that ‘the hype is much greater than the reality and that cryptocurrency is not yet an important platform for terrorist organizations,’” per the report.

Finally, the authors of the report asked themselves the question: “In light of the conclusions we have reached, why do we see such alarmist statements and articles about the threat posed by Bitcoin?”

Firstly, the authors attributed these statements to a lack of understanding of the technology behind Bitcoin, the propensity for “bad” news to drive perception and the fact that “Bitcoin and its decentralized nature seem to pose a disruptive threat to traditional financial institutions.” 

Op-ed - Debunking Bitcoin Myths: "It’s Only for Criminals"
Business

Stop The Bitcoin FUD: Criminal Cryptocurrency Transactions Are Falling

Op-ed - Debunking Bitcoin Myths: "It’s Only for Criminals"
Culture

Debunking Bitcoin Myths: "It’s Only for Criminals"

A recent survey commissioned by Blockchain Capital found that Americans are increasingly convinced that Bitcoin is the future.
Culture

Blockchain Capital Finds Americans Are Moving Toward Bitcoin Conviction

Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

Bitcoin Will Persist In Nigeria, But The Ban Changes Things

Op-ed - The Future of Smart Contracts: Positive Social Innovation or Criminal Activity?
Business

The Future of Smart Contracts: Positive Social Innovation or Criminal Activity?

Op-ed - For Us By Us: Bitcoin Needs To Move Out of the Crypto-enthusiast Box
Culture

For Us By Us: Bitcoin Needs To Move Out of the Crypto-enthusiast Box

Dark web - “Bitcoin Laundering” Study: Where Do Criminals Turn to Mask Illicit Cryptoassets?
Culture

“Bitcoin Laundering” Study: Where Do Criminals Turn to Mask Illicit Cryptoassets?

Law & justice - Mueller Report: Russia Used Bitcoin to Fund DNC Hacks
Culture

Mueller Report: Russia Used Bitcoin to Fund DNC Hacks

A new report on stablecoins by a G7 working group betrays some misunderstandings by the authors when it comes to bitcoin.
Business

Op Ed: Stablecoins Report Illustrates That G7 Leaders Don’t Understand Bitcoin

Regulation - Crypto Task Force Bill Passes House of Representatives
Business

Crypto Task Force Bill Passes House of Representatives, Moves to Senate

- The Genesis Files: With Bit Gold
Culture

The Genesis Files: With Bit Gold, Szabo Was Inches Away From Inventing Bitcoin

Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Debunking Misconceptions From “The Bit Short: Inside Crypto’s Doomsday Machine”

Law & justice - Danish Police Can Now Catch Criminals Who Used Bitcoin
Culture

Danish Police Can Now Catch Criminals Who Used Bitcoin

- The BlueCoin Phenomenon
Culture

Wyre Pivoted Away from Consumer Bitcoin Payments: “It Didn’t Work”

Regulation - When the Taxman Comes Knocking
Business

When the Taxman Comes Knocking, Will Americans Report Crypto Gains?