CNBC Video Says Bitcoin Is Store Of Value But Not Currency, Misses The Big Picture

CNBC Video Says Bitcoin Is Store Of Value But Not Currency, Misses The Big Picture

CNBC Portraying BTC As A Store Of Value Isn't Pessimistic As It Outlines The Electronic Cash's Path To Full Monetization.
Author:
Publish date:
CNBC Portraying BTC As A Store Of Value Isn't Pessimistic As It Outlines The Electronic Cash's Path To Full Monetization.

A recent CNBC.com video dealt with the current use cases for Bitcoin in the U.S., featuring a conversation discussing the merits of Bitcoin as a currency. Not surprisingly, many mainstream misunderstandings were showcased.

"People aren't really using bitcoin to buy everyday items, and that is partly due to the fact that not a lot of retailers give them the option to spend it," said CNBC.com digital correspondent Mackenzie Sigalos in the video. "You do have [some companies] that will let you use your crypto wallet directly in their website or in person but this is the exception to the rule."

Bitcoin usage as a medium of exchange, the role of money on which the mainstream line of thought primarily focuses,  is very often debated. Most people argue that since Bitcoin's price in U.S. dollars is quite volatile, it isn't suited to be used for everyday transactions. Consequently, they erroneously conclude that bitcoin is not money. However, money has more functions than just being a medium of exchange; it historically follows a monetization path as its awareness and adoption increase worldwide.

"Historically speaking, such a generally esteemed substance as gold seems to have served, firstly, as a commodity valuable for ornamental purposes; secondly, as stored wealth; thirdly, as a medium of exchange; and, lastly, as a measure of value," wrote marginalist economist William Stanley Jevons.

Sigalos also said that "at the moment bitcoin really is just seen as a store of value asset." Such a statement could be seen as bad news for some and is often repeated with excitement by the mainstream media but showcases how bitcoin is undergoing full monetization as nascent money.

Bitcoin is indeed peer-to-peer electronic cash; it was created to solve the double-spend problem and bring cash to the digital realm without the need for trusted intermediaries. However, it is still young, having been created only a little over a decade ago. If most people who know about or have Bitcoin already see it as a store of value, as Sigalos said, it is great news. Bitcoin is currently becoming a well-established store of value with many high-profile investors opting to get BTC exposure –– after many years of being seen only as a collectible, gimmick item.

If adoption keeps increasing and is currently growing faster than internet adoption, Bitcoin will progress towards the last two roles of money in its monetization path. As more people get to know bitcoin, use it, and accept it, it will become more well-established globally. Consequently, it will naturally become a medium of exchange and, later, a unit of account (a measure of value). We must put Bitcoin's history and current stage of monetization into perspective. While the entire world doesn't realize that BTC is the best money ever created, Bitcoiners can enjoy stacking more sats.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin is already a powerful medium of exchange outside the U.S. financial privilege bubble. In developing countries worldwide, where economic policies are wreaking havoc on citizens' purchasing power, BTC is providing an option to peacefully protest and opt out of a broken system. In Palestine, for instance, bitcoin could become a currency of freedom. Additionally, Nigeria, Sudan, and Ethiopia are concrete examples of places where bitcoin is bringing many benefits to citizens. And in El Salvador, bitcoin has already been deemed legal tender, obtaining the official currency status there.

Robert A. Cohen is going from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s primary cyber misconduct unit to a law firm representing Coinbase.
Business

SEC Chairman: Bitcoin Is Store Of Value But Needs Greater Investor Protection

Bitcoin solves problems and is the missing piece of the puzzle because of its blockchain technology.
Culture

How Bitcoin Solves The Store Of Value Problem

artofbitcoin
Culture

The Emergence Of Bitcoin Through The Lens Of Austrian Economics

Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Culture

Charted Territory: The True Value Of One Bitcoin

Op-ed - Bitcoin Is Not Losing Its Soul – Or
Culture

Bitcoin Is Not Losing Its Soul – Or, Why the Regulation Hysteria is Missing the Point

Investing - “Bye Gold
Culture

It’s Time To Rethink The “Intrinsic Value” Of Bitcoin

DD410F93-4B85-4031-90CEF95B8C722F36_source (1)
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Best Explanation For The Way Money Is

Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Culture

The Coming Rise And Fall Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Bitcoin gives Palestinians a powerful avenue for peaceful protest, and the opportunity to find sovereignty among oppressive economic policies.
Culture

Can Bitcoin Be Palestine’s Currency Of Freedom?

As one of the best-performing funds in the space, Off The Chain Capital sets a value investing narrative for bitcoin.
Markets

With Value Approach, Off The Chain Capital Is Changing The Bitcoin Investment Narrative

Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

What Percentage Of Wealth Stored In Stocks Will Move Into Bitcoin?

The Great Plague Of Shitcoinery
Culture

The Great Plague Of Shitcoinery

Bitcoin the dimensions of money as a payment system and currency
Culture

The Dimensions Of Money

Op-ed - Vaultoro Seeks to Provide a Store of Value to the Underbanked World Using Gold and Bitcoin
Business

Vaultoro Seeks to Provide a Store of Value to the Underbanked World Using Gold and Bitcoin

Rampant flooding in China’s Sichuan province has had a catastrophic effect on some of the world’s leading bitcoin mining operations.
Culture

The USD Dam: How To Spot The Failures Of Faith And Function In Fiat Currencies