Skip to main content
The Low-Hanging Fruit Of S***coin Expectations
Opinion

The Low-Hanging Fruit Of S***coin Expectations

One year since making bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has demonstrated sound money resilience.

One year since making bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has demonstrated sound money resilience.

This is an opinion editorial by Stacy Herbert, co-host of the Orange Pill Podcast and co-founder of El Zonte Capital, focused on funding Bitcoin startups in El Salvador.

El Salvador became #Bitcoin country on September 7, 2021 and, importantly, remains #Bitcoin country one year later on September, 7 2022.

 

That El Salvador would remain Bitcoin country was not, of course, the predatory expectations of the shitcoin charlatans and digital Cantillionaires who showed up in droves, carrying black briefcases in the metaverse stuffed with pre-mined insider tokens with which they hoped to corrupt the political class with their free Web3 money, while relentlessly tweeting at the president to push these same bags of pure turd onto the nation.

Meet the new printing press, same as the old printing press.

Their expectations were, in fact, that El Salvador was “low-hanging fruit.”

Hey, Siri, define “low-hanging fruit”:

One year since making bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has demonstrated sound money resilience.

Source

Proof-of-stake tokens are designed exactly to persuade with no more effort than “ctrl + p.”

Don’t believe me? Watch one of these lazy proof-of-stake bums in action just one month after the Bitcoin law had passed:

One year since making bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has demonstrated sound money resilience.

Source

Influencers also piled on to berate El Salvador for choosing FU hard AF money over the since-imploded Silicon Valley easy money pyramid scheme mentioned in the tweet above:

One year since making bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele has demonstrated sound money resilience.

Source

Search Twitter and you will see for yourself that this scheme is just one of the many proof-of-stake tokens and Web 3/metaverse projects that targeted El Salvador’s president in the early days of the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. The president was bombarded by them. 

And if it weren’t for President Bukele being based AF, El Salvador would no doubt be on a SANGO Coin road to rekt standard if these perpetual motion machine operators had their way.

El Salvador, however, is Bitcoin Country and remains Bitcoin Country for a reason. And only one reason:

While he was, of course, inspired by the amazing Bitcoin community in El Zonte, President Bukele alone had the courage to stand up to the United States and all of the global institutions like the IMF (purveyor of the SDR token) arrayed against him and adopt bitcoin as a legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, 2021.

And so began the greatest rebrand in history. The Lorenzo de Medici of our day who has begun the transformation of El Salvador into Florence 2.0. Just as the most perfect money of its day, the florin, dragged Europe out of the Dark Ages and into one of the greatest ages of innovation, discovery and creativity the world has ever seen, so too is bitcoin transforming El Salvador to a place of excellence and opportunity. The best minds are now attracted to President Bukele’s model of economic liberty. In the decades before Bukele, the population, terrorized by gangs and corrupt politics, had fled the nation. Now, many are returning. And so one of the most violent nations in the world can become the most peaceful. Prosperity will follow.

And while bitcoin means that El Salvador remains truly sovereign in both attitude and in FU money fact, it also means that today it is not the backyard of America, nor is it under the thumb of some United Shitcoin Company.

This is what success looks like.

El Salvador is #Bitcoin country.

Happy Birthday.

This is a guest post by Stacy Herbert. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

The Anniversary Of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Legal Tender Announcement

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
Culture

The Bitcoin Law Announcement Was A Special Day In History

By BTCBap
Opinion
volcano-bitcoin-mining
Culture

President Bukele Begins 100% Renewable Volcano Bitcoin Mining In El Salvador

By Alex McShane
header-nayib-bukele-1024x768
Culture

El Salvador To Use Bitcoin Profits To Build 20 Schools

By Alex McShane
The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
Culture

365 Days Of Financial Freedom: The Stories Of Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador

By Renata Rodrigues
Feature
Screen Shfdsfdsaot 2021-10-05 at 07.12.04
Culture

Bitcoin crosses $50K For The First Time Since El Salvador Adoption

By Alex McShane
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Markets

President Nayib Bukele Announces 44 Countries To Meet In El Salvador To Discuss Bitcoin

By Nik
News
El Zonte
Culture

The Village And The Strongman: The Unlikely Story Of Bitcoin And El Salvador

By Alex Gladstein
IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

By Nik
E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

By Alex McShane
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Culture

President Bukele Reduces Gas Price For Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Users In El Salvador

By Alex McShane
nayib-bukele-time-100-2021
Culture

El Salvador Onboards 3 million Bitcoin Users As Price Rises

By Alex McShane
SOSGEG6K3ZP47KYEYKHXAQFAX4
Culture

El Salvador to Exempt Foreigner Investors from Tax on Bitcoin Price Gains

By Alex McShane
While a plan to leverage “volcano energy” is great marketing for El Salvador’s planned Bitcoin City, on its own, it might not be the best source top photo.
Technical

Is Volcano Energy Really The Best Fit For El Salvador’s Bitcoin City?

By Lorenzo Vallecchi
Feature
Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 07.00.00
Culture

El Salvador Now Owns 1120 Bitcoin As President Bukele Buys 420 More

By Alex McShane