Survey: 85% Of Bitcoiners Care About An Exchange Funding Bitcoin Development

Survey: 85% Of Bitcoiners Care About An Exchange Funding Bitcoin Development

According to a survey conducted by Okcoin, a large majority of Bitcoiners care about helping fund Bitcoin development.
Author:
Publish date:
According to a survey conducted by Okcoin, a large majority of Bitcoiners care about helping fund Bitcoin development.

The development of Bitcoin, to those unaware, can seem like a mysterious machine acting behind hidden curtains. Not unlike the Wizard of Oz, hidden behind all of the smoke and fire are normal human beings dedicating their lives to improving the network which we so cherish.

In a recent ebook done in partnership with Brink and OpenSats, bitcoin exchange Okcoin conducted a survey in which “Most respondents of our poll were unaware of the lack of funding for Bitcoin developers... Once aware, a majority of them became in favour of supporting development.”

The results indicated that 85% of respondents care about their bitcoin exchange funding development, 69% would like their exchange to provide yearly grants, and 25% would like their exchange to match contributions to developers.

Many do not know how Bitcoin’s development is funded, and yet Bitcoiners are ready and willing to support this development once known. How could they not, given all the incredible progress we’ve experienced so far.

Bitcoin’s development is a product of forum posts and IRC chats, an open source community of progress that is as decentralized as the protocol. Since this is true, the funding for such development has been relatively inconsistent. Recently, along with the increase in the price of bitcoin, there has been a push for increased exposure for bitcoin developer funding, and some exchanges and nonprofits have begun their own action.

The ebook lists examples such as Okcoin, who “has contributed $1,000,000 in funding directly to Bitcoin developers or to nonprofits supporting Bitcoin developers to date,” via an Open Source Developer Grant, and nonprofits like Brink which, “have supported six Bitcoin developers and have $3 million pledged for fellowships and grants.”

Also mentioned are aggregations in which those looking to contribute can find ways to donate to developers. These include Bitcoin Donation Portal, a portal designed to connect donors to developers, BitcoinACKS, a “bounty” board for developers, and Github Sponsors, an open source contribution portal.

All in all, the development of the trillion dollar network relies on a small group of people. In a way, the support we offer them is a mirror of our belief in the ability of the network to persist. While development may seem “expensive” at times, there can be no amount of bitcoin too much to spend on the improvement of the network. 

Culture

Why FOSS Development Is Crucial for Bitcoin’s Mainstream Acceptance

Brink, a nonprofit founded by John Newbery and Mike Schmidt, will offer fellowship and support to Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent developers.
Business

Brink Awards Three Bitcoin Development Grants

Op-ed - Op Ed: Debunking Bitcoin Myths: The ‘Intrinsic Value’ Fallacy
Culture

Ed Carpenter Racing Will Run A Bitcoin Car In The Indianapolis 500, Raising Money For Development With Strike

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Is Now Funding Bitcoin Privacy Development, Starting With CoinSwap

Adoption & community - Educating the Next Wave of Bitcoin Developers
Culture

Educating the Next Wave of Bitcoin Developers

2020 saw an influx of sponsorship for Bitcoin’s open-source developers. But maintaining this trend in 2021 is all of our responsibility.
Culture

2020 Was The Year Bitcoin Funding Went Brrr

Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Culture

OKCoin Pledges 1,000 BTC to Devs Working on Bitcoin (and Its Forks)

A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Technical

OKCoin Provides Grant To Lightning Developer Antoine Riard

Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: Developing Countries Care About Bitcoin
Culture

Snapcard CEO: Developing Countries Care About Bitcoin, Not Blockchain

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

Human Rights Foundation Provides Grants To Specter, Lot49

Brink, a nonprofit founded by John Newbery and Mike Schmidt, will offer fellowship and support to Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent developers.
Technical

John Newbery’s New Nonprofit Brink Will Train And Support Bitcoin Developers

Adoption & community - Scaling Bitcoin Announces This Year’s Program and a New Developer Bootcamp
Culture

Scaling Bitcoin Announces This Year’s Program and a New Developer Bootcamp

Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has donated $100,000 to open-source bitcoin payment processor BTCPay Server to fuel its bitcoin adoption efforts.
Markets

OKCoin Grants $100,000 to BTCPay Server Toward Its Open-Source Development

Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin: The Aperture Of Money

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Culture

Electric Vehicle Capable Of Mining Bitcoin Announced