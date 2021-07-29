Compass Mining To Offer U.S. Clients Tax-Efficient Bitcoin Mining

Compass Mining To Offer U.S. Clients Tax-Efficient Bitcoin Mining

U.S. clients of Compass mining can now mine bitcoin directly into a Choice Individual Retirement Account without triggering a taxable event.
Author:
Publish date:
U.S. clients of Compass mining can now mine bitcoin directly into a Choice Individual Retirement Account without triggering a taxable event.

U.S. clients of Compass mining can now mine bitcoin directly into a Choice Individual Retirement Account without triggering a taxable event, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Under the current tax laws, revenue from Bitcoin mining is taxed as income. Currently, miners must also pay capital gains taxes when they are forced to sell some of their bitcoin to cover other tax obligations.

Through mining in a Choice account, miners avoid taxes on their bitcoin revenue in the short term and potentially indefinitely, depending on which type of IRA they use.

In the statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Compass explained: “Tax-efficient mining presents enormous benefits to retail miners and empowers them with another tool to mine even more profitably at a smaller scale.”

Choice is an independent, qualified custodian regulated by the South Dakota Division of Banking and an offering of Kingdom Trust Company. In May, of 2020 Choice became the first retirement provider to offer a single account for all client retirement assets, physical or digital, legacy or traditional. The Choice platform currently hosts over 125,000 retirement accounts, with over $18 billion assets under custody.

Compass mining allows users to effectively mine without worrying about the logistics of mining through purchasing and renting machines that are then housed, maintained, and operated on the client’s behalf. It is the fastest growing marketplace for average investors to mine profitably at a wide range of scales. Retail miners are provided access to the same high-quality mining hardware and verified hosting facilities as large scale industrial competitors.

In July, Compass Mining reached over 450 petahash (PH) of hashrate across all its mining customers. The tax benefits of mining to a Choice IRA account are limited to retail miners who have purchased hardware through Compass. The mining payouts are then sent directly to the Choice account.

Ryan Radloff, CEO of Choice commented, “Being able to purchase a Compass miner within your IRA and mine bitcoin in a tax-advantaged account is an incredible opportunity. Our entire team is excited to work with Compass and as the industry continues to evolve.”

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

Compass Partners With Oklo For Fission-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin IRA and BitGo are partnering to offer insurance plans for crypto-based individual retirement accounts.
Markets

Bitcoin IRA Partners With BitGo to Offer Insured Crypto Retirement Accounts

North America
Business

These U.S. States Want Your Bitcoin Mining Business

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

BlockFi Hosts Bitcoin Mining Operations With Blockstream

DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Markets

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Major Thai Telecom Operator Plans To Out-Mine All Of Southeast Asia

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Mining - Canadian Provinces Compete for Attention of Bitcoin Mining Businesses
Business

As Bitcoin Mining Revenue Hits All-Time Highs, Access To ASICs Is Key

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

New York State Waters Down Bill Seeking To Ban Bitcoin Mining Over Environmental Concerns

Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Joins Foundry USA Bitcoin Mining Pool

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

New York’s Misguided Legislation To Pause Bitcoin Mining Won’t Stop The Industry

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitfarms To Be Traded On Nasdaq

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

Inner Mongolia Establishes Hotline To Report Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operations