Bitcoin Will Protect Your Wealth From The Government

The government is a parasite masquerading as our friend. Rulers want us to believe they have our best interest in mind while enriching themselves and their cronies. The simple truth is governments exist to maintain themselves. They never shrink, they always get larger.

This is as true of democracies as it is of dictatorships. The unstated goal is for the 1% to enrich themselves at the expense of the 99%. It has been true throughout all of human history, and it is today. Sounds harsh, but if you study history you’ll see it clearly. The same can be said about central banks and most major companies in the world. They are rent seekers.

Darwinian survival of the species is always in play, even for governments. And the bigger they get, the more extractive they become. And the more monopoly power they acquire, it makes them that much harder to reign in. They are like a giant organism that is constantly saying “FEED ME!”

So how do we reign that in? You want your government to shrink? Buy bitcoin. Bitcoin is not a parasite. Bitcoin is not trying to extract as much as it can from you like governments and central banks do. Bitcoin isn’t aiming to control anyone. Bitcoin takes the pressure off investing. Bitcoin is the greatest savings technology the human race has devised. I can save in bitcoin and remove myself from having to learn a second career as an investor.

Bitcoin is the cure for parasites. Bitcoin, like proper food handling, is a simple but effective cure. Cleaning and disinfecting the modern financial system is no easy task, but a decentralized network capable of transferring value instantly is a fair remedy. The eradication of the parasite begins with small doses of freedom in the form of the early OGs — and from there, spreads throughout the organism, clearing out unhealthy corruption, replacing the corruption with Cantillon benefits and ultimately awakening society to the parasite itself. The final stages of the parasite involve self-destructive tendencies reminiscent of totalitarianism — but it is of no concern to those knowledgeable about the decentralization of bitcoin.

Bitcoin can protect your wealth from governments because they have no ability to dilute the current or future issuance of bitcoin, nor steal it from us. And that is simply amazing.

This is a guest post by Mark Maraia. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.