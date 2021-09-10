September 10, 2021
Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum As Settlement Networks

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum As Settlement Networks

Comparing the volume and efficiency of settlement on the base layers of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.
Author:
Publish date:
Comparing the volume and efficiency of settlement on the base layers of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.

The below is from the latest monthly report by the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

We need to move NFTs onto the Layer 2 ecosystem to cut fees. However, doing that *right* requires good cross-rollup portability standards, so the ecosystem can avoid getting locked into one particular L2.” - Vitalik Buterin, Creator of Ethereum

Many people are familiar with the recent none-fungible token (NFT) craze that has occurred over recent months, with digital images of rocks and pixelated characters selling for millions of dollars. Bubble, fad, or the start of something much bigger? That, we cannot know, and we aren’t going to discuss the validity of NFTs as an investment (read: speculation) in today’s Daily Dive, but rather we are going to dive into the comparison of Bitcoin versus Ethereum as monetary settlement networks, as Ethereum proponents have attempted to frame ETH as “ultrasound money” increasingly over the course of 2021.

Today, we will examine various metrics comparing the volume and efficiency of settlement on the base layer of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.

The first thing that is key to distinguish is the difference between transfer volume and change-adjusted transfer volume.

For an in-depth description of how change outputs work, click here.

When looking at total transfer volume across the base layer of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, the seven-day average for transfer volumes are as follows:

BTC: $168.5 billion

BTC (change adjusted): $41.8 billion

ETH: $8.7 billion

Below are the charts in both linear and logarithmic scale:

BTC Versus ETH Total Transfer Volume (Log)

BTC Versus ETH Total Transfer Volume (Log)

BTC Versus ETH Total Transfer Volume (Linear)

BTC Versus ETH Total Transfer Volume (Linear)

Here is the comparison of the average daily fees on the base layer of both blockchains over the last week:

BTC: $0.8 million

ETH: $54.3 million 

BTC Versus ETH Daily Fees ($) (Linear)

BTC Versus ETH Daily Fees ($) (Linear)

BTC Versus ETH Daily Fees ($) (Log)

BTC Versus ETH Daily Fees ($) (Log)

When comparing the efficiency of settlement (total daily value transfer divided by daily fees) of the two blockchains, the comparison couldn't be more clear.

Bitcoin is purpose built for one thing: value storage and settlement. It is the world's first and only perfected monetary settlement network, and it is actively scaling to serve the entire globe.

Below is the comparison of settlement efficiency (total daily value transfer divided by daily fees) between the two blockchains:

BTC: 206,989

BTC (change adjusted): 51,428

ETH: 160 

Read More

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Markets

As Your Other Assets Inflate, Bitcoin Can Protect Your Savings

Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Markets

On-Chain Bitcoin Volume At Five-Year Low

Technical - Why ViaBTC Rejects SegWit Soft Fork in Favor of Block Size Hard Fork: Interview With Haipo Yang
Markets

Bitcoin Fork Undergoes 51% Attack, Settlement Assurances Matter

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Cascading Liquidations Drop Bitcoin Price As El Salvador Introduces Legal Tender Law

Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

$30,000 Bitcoin Price Breached As Sell Off Continues

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Minor Selloff Following Senate Rejection Of Crypto Amendment

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Stock Has Gained 452% In First Year On Corporate Bitcoin Standard

The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Markets

Examining Bitcoin's "Coin Days Destroyed"

The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Is A Bitcoin Price "Double Bubble" Imminent?

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

The Growing Financialization Of Bitcoin

Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Markets

Is Tether Pumping The Price Of Bitcoin?

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

What The Hash Rate Free Fall Means For The Bitcoin Market

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Is The Largest Difficulty Adjustment In Bitcoin’s History Incoming?

The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

How Would Fed Tapering Affect The Bitcoin Market?