Subsidized Energy And Shrinking Economy Lead To Bitcoin Mining Boom In Argentina

Subsidized Energy And Shrinking Economy Lead To Bitcoin Mining Boom In Argentina

Low energy costs, high inflation and restrictive capital controls have pushed residents of Argentina to mine bitcoin in their homes.
Author:
Publish date:
Low energy costs, high inflation and restrictive capital controls have pushed residents of Argentina to mine bitcoin in their homes.

Bitcoin miners in Argentina are taking advantage of the country’s shrinking economy and its debased currency to harvest oversized returns, powered by cheap, government-subsidized energy, Bloomberg reported.

“Even after Bitcoin’s price correction, the cost of electricity for anyone mining from their house is still a fraction of the total revenue generated,” Nicolas Bourbon, who has experience mining bitcoin from Buenos Aires, told Bloomberg.

Miners are capitalizing on Argentina’s cheap residential electricity due to intense government subsidies that seek to win political points with voters.

“The crypto that miners generate is typically sold at the parallel exchange rate, but the energy is paid for at a subsidized rate,” explained Bourbon. “At the moment, revenues are very high.”

The bitcoin parallel exchange rate in the country is selling at a hefty premium, as Argentines have substantial currency restrictions imposed on them and desperately seek better stores of value than their fiat currency –– the peso. According to Bloomberg, bitcoin’s parallel exchange rate in the country traded at around $63,000 on Sunday, a 75% premium to the official rate of $36,000.

Apart from local Argentine homeowners, international mining firms are also taking action to benefit from the situation. Last month, Canada’s Bitfarms Ltd. secured a deal to draw 210 megawatts of power from an underused Argentinian natural gas plant, per Bloomberg.

“We were looking for places that have overbuilt their electrical generation systems,” Bitfarms President Geoffrey Morphy told Bloomberg. “Economic activity in Argentina is down, and power is not being fully utilized. So it was a win-win situation.”

Although electricity in Argentina is much cheaper than in its neighboring countries, the home mining trend is starting to pick up in South America. For example, in Brazil, bitcoin mining interest has reached a three-year high, according to data from Google Trends, local outlet Portal Do Bitcoin recently reported. Growing unemployment, a shrinking economy and a devalued currency since the pandemic breakout have left Brazilians seeking alternative income sources by mining bitcoin at home.

As a permissionless, government-agnostic, decentralized money, bitcoin is providing an alternative to people under interventionist governments’ monetary policies around the world.

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Bitcoin Usage Continues To Accelerate In Argentina

Among restrictions on forex investment and an unstable fiat economy, we explore the growing interest in and need for bitcoin in Argentina.
Culture

Economic Uncertainty, Restrictions in Argentina Show Power of Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

North America
Business

A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Bitcoin Mining In North America Part Two: Seeking Stranded Energy

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Has Sichuan Power Rationing Impacted The Bitcoin Hash Rate?

Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Culture

Op Ed: Why Argentina Needs Bitcoin

Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Culture

Marty Bent On Freedom, Reframing The Energy Debate And Bitcoin 2021

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Research: Bitcoin Consumes Less Than Half The Energy Of The Banking Or Gold Industries

Compute North’s latest and largest colocation center will provide 100 megawatts of power in Nebraska with bitcoin mining clients in mind.
Business

Inside Argo Blockchain’s Mission To Change Bitcoin Mining

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Technical

The Top-10 Bitcoin Mining Pools Have Signaled For Taproot

China’s central bank will run the top layer of its forthcoming digital currency and business institutions will run the second layer.
Business

Report: Chinese Officials Are Examining Bitcoin Energy Use

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bit Digital, Compute North Partner To Drive Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

DTRH-surveillance
Business

Marathon Mines Bitcoin Block That’s Verified As Compliant With U.S. Regulations

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021