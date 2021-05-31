BitMEX, Human Rights Foundation Award $150,000 To Bitcoin Developer Calvin Kim

BitMEX, Human Rights Foundation Award $150,000 To Bitcoin Developer Calvin Kim

BitMEX and the Human Rights Foundation have partnered to award Bitcoin Developer Calvin Kim $150,000 to further his work on Utreexo.
Author:
Publish date:
BitMEX and the Human Rights Foundation have partnered to award Bitcoin Developer Calvin Kim $150,000 to further his work on Utreexo.

Bitcoin exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX has announced that it has renewed a developer grant awarded to Calvin Kim until June 2022, giving him an additional $100,000 one-year grant. BitMEX awarded Kim a $30,000 grant in August 2020.

The announcement also indicated that the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) is granting Kim an additional $50,000 in bitcoin.

Kim was focused on prototyping an Utreexo Bitcoin full node, which can help users conduct the Initial Block Download 62% faster than through Bitcoin Core alone, according to recent BitMEX research.

“This year, with the financial support of BitMEX and the Human Rights Foundation, I intend to continue what I was doing last year and continue moving the Utreexo project to something a user can download and use,” Kim said, per the announcement. “I’m excited for the upcoming year of development for the Utreexo project and am confident that the project will have a positive impact on the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

BitMEX and HRF have been active in donating to Bitcoin development. BitMEX parent company 100x Group has donated $250,000 to Bitcoin Core maintainer Michael Ford (aka Fanquake). And the firm has previously given a $150,000 grant to Core developer Amiti Uttarwar.

HRF’s donation efforts have focused on supporting privacy development for Bitcoin.

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Business

Human Rights Foundation Donates $210,000 In Bitcoin Ecosystem Grants

The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Awards Grants to Three More Bitcoin Projects

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

Human Rights Foundation Provides Grants To Specter, Lot49

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Technical

Human Rights Foundation Announces $70,000 In Bitcoin Development Grants

The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Is Now Funding Bitcoin Privacy Development, Starting With CoinSwap

Adoption & community - The Man Behind Bitcoin Pizza Day Is More Than a Meme: He’s a Mining Pioneer
Business

Bitcoin Pizza Launches To Support Development

Casa, Human Rights Foundation Partner For Bitcoin Education
Culture

How the Human Rights Foundation and Casa Hope to Improve Bitcoin Sovereignty Around the World

Following the arrest of Crypto Capital President Ivan Manuel Molina Lee, Bitfinex issued a statement regarding their relationship and seized funds.
Business

BitMEX Founder Surrenders to U.S. Authorities

Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Business

BitMEX Executives Trial Set For March 2022

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

The cryptocurrency exchange says a ban of users in Hong Kong, Bermuda and the Seychelles is to avoid conflict of interest with its operating company.
Markets

BitMEX Operator Continues Support Of Bitcoin Core Maintainer Fanquake With $100,000 Grant

Brink, a nonprofit founded by John Newbery and Mike Schmidt, will offer fellowship and support to Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent developers.
Business

Brink Awards Three Bitcoin Development Grants

The $150,000 grant from the cryptocurrency exchanges is the latest in a wave of donations to those working on Bitcoin Core.
Technical

OKCoin, BitMEX Operator Grant $150,000 to Core Developer Amiti Uttarwar

A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Markets

OKCoin Awards Latest Developer Grant To Marco Falke

Law & justice - Bitfinex Faces Legal Action From NY Attorney General: Here’s What This Means
Culture

BitMEX’s Arthur Hayes Surrenders To Authorities