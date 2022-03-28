Skip to main content
Bitcoin Meetup In A Country Known For Its Self-Custodial Culture
Opinion

Bitcoin Meetup In A Country Known For Its Self-Custodial Culture

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

A group shot of the India Bitcoin meetup

Bitcoin Twitter is generally abuzz with developments in the West, but a mere glance at cryptocurrency tech industry numbers from India shows how the country is primed for orange-pilling. This is coming from a nation that knows a thing or two about self-custodial hodling, with "households owning more than 25,000 tons of gold.”

The Bitcoin community in India is still nascent, but is as “toxic” as your friendly, neighborhood ones. There was a burning need for a hub thatIndian Bitcoiners could unite around. Enter @Bitcoin4India, a Bitcoin-only Twitter handle, custom-made for this purpose. (Incoming: Bitcoin memes in Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and more!) Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, witnessed one of the first gatherings of Indian Bitcoiners on February 19, 2022. The meetup was a melange of well-known voices in the Indian Bitcoin ecosystem, devs finding ways to contribute to Bitcoin and long-term Bitcoin explorers.

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

Bitcoiners socializing at the Bitcoin meetup in India

The session kicked off with @mrugakshee stating (and the gathering chiming in) the three certainties of life: death, taxes and 21 million bitcoin.

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

Mrugakshee Palwe presenting on the three certainties of life

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

The three certainties of life: death, taxes, and 21 million bitcoin

Next, @RajarshiMaitra shared his Bitcoin journey. The audience listened with rapt attention as he shared his story of introspection and asking the difficult questions that generally lead one down the rabbit hole. The community shared similar stories throughout the event.

Bitcoin meetups in India provide a way for Bitcoin users to gather and engage about a large collection of topics and meet people in various regions.

Presentation during the Bitcoin meetup in India

The session closed with excited Bitcoiners exchanging notes on Bitcoin Core development, Lightning Network, Canada, the International Monetary Fund and everything in between. Bonhomie and passions ran high, as was expected!

@anant_tap from @hexawallet mentioned that this wouldn’t be a one-off event. He said, “Seeds have been sown to conduct similar sessions across the country, with the next ones planned to be held in Chennai, Bangalore and Goa. All the meetups would be volunteer and Bitcoin-community driven.”

This is a guest post by Abhilash Nair. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin meetups and conferences are great ways to network and meet with other Bitcoiners in person.
Culture

The Importance Of Attending Bitcoin Meetups In Person

By Anthony FelicianoMar 19, 2022
Opinion
Adoption & community - Local Meetups: Growing Bitcoin and Blockchain Tech at the Grassroot Level
Culture

Local Meetups: Growing Bitcoin and Blockchain Tech at the Grassroot Level

By Shawn GordonDec 1, 2017
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips.
Business

A Case For Unions And Bitcoin

By ATU1555 Bitcoin FundJan 11, 2022
Opinion
An organe wave of bitcoin adoption is occurring.
Culture

An Essay From El Salvador: A Moment In Time For Bitcoin And A Country

By Danielle SnyderDec 22, 2021
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Culture

Onboarding One Billion People Onto Bitcoin

By Ray YoussefMar 22, 2022
Opinion
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Culture

It’s Time For Bitcoiners To Properly Appeal To Nocoiners

By Pascal HügliSep 17, 2021
image2
Culture

How Successful Lightning Network Events Bring About Adoption

By Anthony FelicianoFeb 16, 2022
Opinion
Adoption & community - Living on Bitcoin Day 6: An Artist
Culture

Living on Bitcoin Day 6: An Artist, a Dev and a Moon Boy Walk Into a Bar…

By Colin HarperJan 22, 2019
Paxful education classroom teaching
Culture

America’s Forgotten Seven Million — Unlocking Financial Freedom Through Bitcoin

By Ray YoussefFeb 15, 2022
Opinion
Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Culture

Country Adoption Methods For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin&BaldJun 26, 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Culture

How You Can Better Explain Bitcoin To Newcomers

By Mario CantinFeb 22, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin mining is a global movement to capture energy and electricity and use it well.
Culture

Why Are Countries Adapting To Bitcoin?

By Jacques ChiracOct 28, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Culture

Barbra Streisand And Bitcoin: How Political Missteps, Censorship And War Are An Opportunity For The U.S.

By Dr. Riste SimnjanovskiMar 18, 2022
Opinion
The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting.
Culture

Why January Is A Historic Month For Bitcoin

By Dion GuillaumeJan 23, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin philosophy and thoughts are strong ideas to think about, especially the culture.
Culture

Bitcoin Is A Black Hole For Theoretical Models

By Dr. Riste SimnjanovskiJan 19, 2022
Opinion