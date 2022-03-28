Skip to main content
Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Makes Appeal To Bitcoiners
Pierre Poilievre, a Conservative Party candidate for Prime Minister of Canada recently spoke about supporting bitcoin on the campaign trail.

  • Pierre Poilievre, Canadian Prime Minister candidate for the Conservative Party, makes an appeal to Bitcoiners.
  • “$400 billion in cash out of thin air" in quantitative easing has destroyed the Canadian currency, according to Poilievre.
  • “Canada needs less financial control for politicians and bankers and more financial freedom for the people,” said the Prime Minister candidate.

As Bitcoin is becoming a rising tide in politics, Pierre Poilievre – Conservatie Party candidate for Prime Minister of and current Member of Parliament (MP) of Canada – is seeking to gain favor in the Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency space, as reported by CBC News.

"Government is ruining the Canadian dollar, so Canadians should have the freedom to use other money, such as bitcoin," Poilievre reportedly said on Monday.

This sentiment is not uniquely Canadian, as many citizens across the world have taken to heavy critique of the arbitrary practice of quantitative easing, a practice by which central authorities artificially inflate the money supply to solve their problems.

“$400 billion in cash out of thin air" Poilievre reportedly recounts to a crowd in front of Tahini’s, a shawarma shop in London, Ontario that accepts bitcoin as payment. This same shop later did an interview discussing why not only do they accept bitcoin, but also hold it on their balance sheet as a hedge against inflation.

“Choice and competition can give Canadians better money and financial products. Not only that, but it can also let Canadians opt-out of inflation with the ability to opt-in to crypto currencies,” says Poilievre . “It's time for Canadians to take back control of their money and their lives by making Canada the freest country on earth."

Poilievre says he means to ensure the continued allowance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies while avoiding a ban, or China-like crackdown. He has also reportedly stated he intends for cryptocurrencies, not just bitcoin, to be treated as commodities. As the securities regulatory responsibility is a provincial matter, Poilievre also says he hopes to work with provinces to alleviate the "cobweb of contradictory rules", as CBC News reported.

Regulators have notably been overstepping their bounds in Canada as the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa endured the shutdown of bitcoin and other cryptocurrency wallets used to fund protestors. Court orders were issued forbidding the use of funds, bank accounts were frozen, and the public watched as Canada demonstrated the lack of financial sovereignty in our existing system.

“Canada needs less financial control for politicians and bankers and more financial freedom for the people,” says Poilievre. 

