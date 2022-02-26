Skip to main content
I Want Scotland To Prosper, And Bitcoin Is The Answer
Opinion

I Want Scotland To Prosper, And Bitcoin Is The Answer

Scotland can best prepare for the future by adopting a bitcoin standard and reaping the benefits of sound money.

Scotland can best prepare for the future by adopting a bitcoin standard and reaping the benefits of sound money.

Why Choose A Bitcoin Standard?

I have been involved in cryptocurrency for a few years now, dedicating my time and effort to educating people about the fundamentals and global benefits. I run a podcast (“The Crypto Standard”) educating listeners in a fun and understandable way. So why have I picked a bitcoin standard over any other cryptocurrency out there? The answer is simple — nothing comes close to bitcoin in terms of a store of value that is durable, portable, transferrable, divisible, fungible and, importantly, scarce.

An Open Letter To The Scottish Government

To all MSPs in the Scottish Parliament,

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jordan Walker and I, like many others, have a great pride for Scotland. Our history and ancestry is renowned around the globe. I am lucky enough to be well traveled and have found that Scottish people are well received, no matter which country I visit. My accent will be complimented and there is an instant trust between foreign borders which very few nations have. If our history has taught us anything, we will fight for our freedom and challenge the status quo.

I am writing this from my perspective as part of Generation Z, because I believe the future of Scotland lies with the younger generation. Unfortunately, the world I see today makes me angry and fills me with a sense of disappointment. We are destroying our planet, and in the process, we are creating social and wealth divides. Why? For the greed of money. Yes, it all comes back to money!

This letter will revolve around the financial stability of Scotland and its future, which also ties strongly with becoming a greener, more sustainable and potentially independent country. I believe, if we fix the money, we can start rebuilding the planet the way the younger generation envisions it, starting right here at home, in Scotland.

What I have learned over the last few years of self-studying macroeconomics is that we live in a world of constant monetary debasement and spiraling debt. The current global monetary system is not sustainable; it is built on trust between governments and citizens, which is deteriorating, as evidenced by recent inflationary measures.

I would like to highlight El Salvador here, which, like Scotland, is a small country with a population deeply affected by currency devaluation and national debt. They are in this position because they have used the U.S. dollar as currency, which the U.S. has devalued through loose monetary policy, without compensating El Salvador. As you can imagine, this has led them to using debt to support their economy.

In order to tackle this, El Salvador has now adopted bitcoin as legal tender. They have adopted what they, and I, believe is sound money and are educating their population on the benefits of using bitcoin. In addition, they are attracting enormous investment into the country by building the world's first “Bitcoin City.” To help them do this, they will begin issuing bonds backed by bitcoin. Alongside these bonds, they are harnessing green energy by exploiting volcanic geothermal activity to mine bitcoin for their national reserves. They are leading the way and demonstrating the true potential of bitcoin as sound money with the capabilities of harnessing the Earth’s energy.

Many are skeptical of Bitcoin and will have stopped reading this letter already. Therein lies the problem. Many are not willing to have an open discussion around the topic to learn the true fundamentals of the Bitcoin protocol. There are many narratives about Bitcoin portrayed by the media, and groups focusing on alternative vested interests, which have influenced people’s perceptions such as, “Bitcoin is a bubble,” “Bitcoin is bad for the environment” or “Bitcoin is used for money laundering.”

I have spent hundreds, maybe even thousands of hours researching Bitcoin and my conclusion is that bitcoin is hope! Let me explain why.

The U.K. just reported an inflation rate increase of 5.5% in the 12 months to January 2022, the highest figures in three decades. This is a global problem due to the amount of money being printed. One that is not transitory and needs to be urgently addressed. I took the decision last year not to pay into a private pension pot. Where is the sense in locking away my hard-earned money in investments utilizing a debasing currency as their unit of account? There is none. To do so would be allowing this currency debasement–based inflation to compound in my pension pot’s purchasing power over the next 42 years. For many my age, this is the collision course we are on, if our monetary policy is not fixed.

I do not trust the government-backed money anymore; therefore, I do not trust the authority controlling it. However, one thing I do trust is math. I am by no means a mathematician, in fact, I hated it at school, but I know that it can’t be distorted nor influenced by humans. Bitcoin is built with math, and over the last few years of learning about it, I have come to trust bitcoin.

It gives me a sense of hope that we can do better. It’s hard-capped supply limit of 21 million bitcoin means nobody can create more. This makes it a far superior asset to that of gold, and certainly to any currency we’ve seen to date. Anyone looking for a store of value that is durable, portable, transferrable, divisible, fungible and scarce need look no further than bitcoin.

In fact, Bitcoin is the single fastest adopted technology ever; it’s projected that it will hit 1 billion users four years faster than the internet did. Today, we can’t live without the internet. Bitcoin is here to stay and will transform the global financial system for future generations, and I want Scotland and its people to prosper from this technology.

Scotland has the same opportunity as El Salvador to adopt bitcoin. Maybe not as legal tender, but simply to incorporate it into Scotland’s future by accumulating it as part of a Scottish sovereign wealth fund. We are moving into an era of sustainability, where our oil reserves will become valueless. However, we are rich in wind and tidal energy which have the potential to be used for bitcoin mining. Bitcoin can be the catalyst for Scotland to go independent and lead the way for bitcoin adoption in Europe. The 2014 referendum heavily relied on our oil reserves, but as we shift into a greener, more sustainable world, oil can no longer be relied upon for our country’s wealth. So what can?

The younger generation gets it — they are leading the way in Bitcoin innovation and adoption. The misinformed narrative around bitcoin needs to change, otherwise we risk getting left behind. I can only speak for myself when I say I would vote yes for a bitcoin-backed Scottish independence and I would like to call upon all members of the Scottish parliament to start a discussion around bitcoin and its place in Scotland’s future.

Yours sincerely,

Jordan Walker

This is a guest post by Jordan Walker. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

Why Aren’t More Women Into Bitcoin?

By Josh Doña
Jan 10, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin as an idea and philosophy can bring great knowledge to the person willing to educate themselves.
Culture

Everyone Is Early To Bitcoin

By Paul Opoku
Oct 4, 2021
Investing - “Bye Gold
Culture

Bitcoin Shows That Trust In The Government And The Gold Standard Isn’t Necessary

By Stanislav Kozlovski
Jan 28, 2022
Opinion
Digital assets - Puerto Rico Approves Combination Bank for Fiat and Digital Assets
Business

How Bitcoin Adoption Could Bring Major Prosperity To Puerto Rico

By Christopher Tharp
Jan 30, 2022
Opinion
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Bitcoin For Georgia: How To Use Bitcoin As A Nation!

By Max Mittelstaedt
Jul 20, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Business

Bitcoin: The Inevitable Path Toward Global Adoption Of The Next World Reserve Currency

By Drew MacMartin
Feb 8, 2022
Opinion
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Culture

How You Can Better Explain Bitcoin To Newcomers

By Mario Cantin
Feb 22, 2022
Opinion
Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Culture

The Overton Window And Bitcoin

By Don
Feb 3, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Culture

The Satoshi Standard Can Take Bitcoin Trading Mainstream

By Alex Zha
Feb 4, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Fixes This
Culture

A Letter To Conservatives Who Don’t Yet Hold Bitcoin

By Mitchell Askew
Feb 14, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin on chain analytics and charts tell us technical analysis about the price of bitcoin.
Culture

The Hate Against Bitcoin Is Nothing New

By Anderson Benavides Prado
Jan 21, 2022
Opinion
Chess Tournaments, Tech Giants And $100,000 In Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin’s Game Theory Has Endless Possibilities

By Jeremy Garcia
Feb 13, 2022
Opinion
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Markets

Predictions: Real Estate Before And After Hyperbitcoinization

By James Santi
Jan 22, 2022
Opinion
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Nation-State Bitcoin Strategies Envisioned

By Andrew Barisser
Feb 11, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

World Peace And The Bitcoin Charity

By Hass McCook
Sep 13, 2021