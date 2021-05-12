Ed Carpenter Racing Will Run A Bitcoin Car In The Indianapolis 500, Raising Money For Development With Strike

A black-and-orange, bitcoin-adorned Chevrolet will compete in this year’s Indianapolis 500, with a mission to raise funds for development.
Author:
Publish date:
Millions of viewers will see a Bitcoin car compete for first place in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar Series team Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) has announced that it will enter the No. 21 Bitcoin Chevrolet, a black-and-orange race car adorned thoroughly with the Bitcoin logo, in the upcoming Indianapolis 500, to be held on May 30, 2021. It will be driven by 2020 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Rinus VeeKay.

Source: Press release

ECR has also teamed with Lightning Network payments platform Strike to fundraise for Bitcoin development through the car, which will sport a QR code that fans can use to contribute funds. Of the money raised, 70% will go directly to developers contributing to Bitcoin projects via groups like the Human Rights Foundation, and the other 30% will go to ECR to cover race coasts and toward charitable causes in Indianapolis, a Strike representative told Bitcoin Magazine.

ECR is also the first IndyCar Series team to integrate bitcoin as a payment option for its employees.

“For Ed Carpenter Racing to form a strategic initiative to support the Bitcoin network while racing in the largest sporting event on earth is an unbelievable opportunity,” Ed Carpenter, an IndySeries driver and owner of ECR, told Bitcoin Magazine exclusively. “We are breaking the sponsorship model and will redefine ‘hold on for dear life’ as the Bitcoin car exceeds 230 miles per hour around the track. Playing a small role in the Bitcoin movement and giving the community something to root for is bigger than ECR and we're humbled and honored to get the chance to do so on May 30.”

Bitcoin visuals will also be present on ECR’s two other Indianapolis 500 entries. Carpenter, an Indianapolis native and one of only 10 drivers in the history of the race to win at least three pole positions, will be driving the No. 20 Sonax USA car. And ECR’s Conor Daly, also an Indianapolis native, will be driving the No. 47 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet.

“Ed’s message is simple: He doesn’t want to race for potato chips or soft drinks at the Indy 500,” Strike founder Jack Mallers said in a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “This year, Ed is racing for human freedom, financial literacy, financial inclusivity, and is using the platform he’s earned throughout his career to promote the most powerful message possible in pushing humanity forward. We’re tremendously proud to support his efforts.”

Following the Indianapolis 500, ECR and Strike will bring the Bitcoin Chevrolet to Bitcoin 2021, a June 3 to 5 event in Miami poised to be the largest Bitcoin gathering in history. It will be displayed there while its donations drive continues, and the specific Bitcoin development beneficiaries of the campaign will be announced during the event.

*Bitcoin 2021 is hosted by BTC Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine.

