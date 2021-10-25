October 25, 2021
Bitcoin Breaches Its All-Time High, But There’s Plenty More To Go
Publish date:

Bitcoin Breaches Its All-Time High, But There’s Plenty More To Go

Bitcoin, perched atop the clouds, looks up at the moon with conviction.
Author:

Summary Of The Week

It isn’t every week that bitcoin sets a new all-time high, so this week was filled with celebration, especially as the first two bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. launched, sending retail investors into a buying frenzy as the green candles continue. With inflation in some of the world’s biggest economies on a rise, economies struggling to overcome the burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing noise from the money-printers in central banks across the world, bitcoin is poised to break out even more than it has this week. Let’s take a look at what happened this week in Bitcoin:

The Bullish ETF News And More

As the market prepared for the ProShares bitcoin ETF to launch on Tuesday, Monday set the industry abuzz. Grayscale announced plans on Monday to convert their entire $38 billion GBTC bitcoin fund to an ETF as soon as next week, should the SEC approve it by then. Billionaire Carl Icahn said inflation could prove bitcoin’s value, as if nothing has happened over the last decade to prove bitcoin’s value!

Tuesday had everyone talking as the first U.S. bitcoin ETF launched to much fanfare, hitting $250 million in trades within the first 15 minutes, as more firms confirmed plans to launch bitcoin ETFs in the near future. Bitcoin bull, Tom Lee, said he sees bitcoin ETFs hitting $50 billion worth of inflows within the first year, which is putting things lightly as Grayscale filed to convert their $38 billion fund into an ETF the same day.

With the U.S. focussed on the $BITO ETF on Tuesday, El Salvador’s national airline, Volaris, started accepting bitcoin payments for flights. Tuesday ended on a high note as the $BITO ETF surpassed a remarkable $1 billion in trades on its first day, setting up a hyper-bullish Wednesday.

Wednesday turned out to be a big day for Bitcoin. It started off with a new video showing off El Salvador’s 100% renewable bitcoin mining operation using geothermal energy generated by the country’s volcanoes. Bitcoin went on a run as the second day of trading for the $BITO ETF saw it’s trading volume surpass $1 billion just after 1pm. Bitcoin smashed through $65,000, then $66,000, setting up a new all-time high of over $66,878, becoming the world’s 13th largest currency in the process.

Later in the day, VanEck’s second bitcoin futures ETF was approved, which will start trading on Monday, October 25th. Billionaire Peter Thiel went on to say bitcoin is “hope” in fighting against tyranny. The day ended with $2.2 trillion asset manager, PIMCO, revealing plans to "invest more" in Bitcoin and digital assets.

Although Thursday saw bitcoin starting a correction, it remained bullish as former U.S. House Speaker, Newt Gingrich, said central banks will hold bitcoin as a "reserve against inflation." The day’s bullishness continued as The Houston Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund invested in bitcoin, becoming the first public pension fund in the U.S. to invest in bitcoin. The $25 million investment in bitcoin and ether was facilitated by NYDIG.

On Thursday, a team of J.P. Morgan strategists said that bitcoin’s current record run is being driven by the rising rate of inflation in some of the world’s leading economies, and the former chair of the SEC said, regarding the recent ETF launch, that bitcoin has "introduced a new paradigm."

Later in the day it was revealed that over 1 million hodlers were on the controversial trading app, Robinhood’s waiting list for bitcoin withdrawals, clearly indicating their intent to hodl on, while also starting to understand the concept “not your keys, not your bitcoin.”

Not to let the rest of the week take all the glory, Friday saw CME overtake Binance as the world’s largest bitcoin futures platform. Valkyrie became the second firm in the U.S. to launch a bitcoin futures ETF and Bitmex’s CEO, Alex Hopter, said he expects bitcoin to reach $100,000 before the end of the year.

The Quiet Bears

This week was once again all bull, no bear. Funnily enough, you hardly ever hear from the bears when the bitcoin chart is a sea of green candles. Despite all of this, there were some red candles towards the end of the week, especially on Friday as bitcoin was aiming to dip below $60,000 again, but that’s not bearish, it’s a buying opportunity.

Verdict

If you want to own bitcoin, then stack some sats and store them in a wallet where you control the keys. It really isn’t that difficult to understand. However, retail investors and speculators love to trade in futures and the current bitcoin ETF craze in the U.S. seems to be all that’s popular, especially with Grayscale’s plans to convert its popular GBTC fund into an ETF. In the short term this should prove to be a catalyst to bitcoin’s growth, especially with global economic turmoil on the rise.


However, as seen in the 2017 bull run, institutions and speculators alike are very likely going to cause the next big correction. Obviously, until that does happen, if it does indeed happen this time around, bitcoin is going to be booming, and surges like this week (especially Wednesday’s) won’t be uncommon. Over the coming months we’re going to see new all-time highs on a regular basis, we’re going to see bitcoin breach six figures for the first time and many HODLers become millionaires for the first time.

I have no doubt that bitcoin is heading to $100,000; in fact at this point $100,000 is becoming an increasingly-bearish figure to bring up. Bitcoin may very well hit $200,000 or even $300,000 in the coming months as more and more people across the world adopt laser eyes and jump on the path to financial liberation.

If you look back at the week that was, it’s clear that bitcoin still has a lot of momentum left in it, and surges of 5% or 10% in a single day won’t be uncommon, even as it’s price becomes higher and higher and the critics become louder and louder. All I can say at this point, as I have for months now, is strap in, stack up and enjoy the ride, because the bull run is far from over...

This is a guest post by Dion Guillaume. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Surging 60% Since Last Month, Is Bitcoin Heading Back To Its All Time High?

Aug 23, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Culture

Why The Price Of Bitcoin Will Break Out To New Highs Soon

Sep 24, 2021
The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Breaches $55K In An Exciting Run

Oct 8, 2021
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Culture

Bitcoin Cools Off Before Face-Melting Run

Aug 30, 2021
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Lying In Wait

Sep 3, 2021
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Bitcoin Has Been Profitable For 96% Of Its Life

Jul 12, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

El Salvador’s Historical Adoption Could Send Bitcoin Past $100,000

Sep 10, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Culture

Charted Territory: The True Value Of One Bitcoin

Jul 19, 2021
Bitcoin's Number Go Up Technology, or NGU tech, allows bitcoin HODLers to remain bullish.
Culture

The Last Week Has Proven Bitcoin Is Heading Upwards

Aug 16, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Business

National Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Sep 18, 2021
Number Go Up Technology (NGU Tech) is bullish, as the bitcoin bulls drive the price of bitcoin up.
Culture

The Price Of Bitcoin Surged To $40,000 Despite Headwinds

Aug 2, 2021
An organe wave of bitcoin adoption is occurring.
Business

Good News For Bitcoin In Autumn

Oct 1, 2021
A report from the Blockchain Transparency Institute indicates that wash trading by cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped significantly this year.
Markets

The Dip Before The Run: Why We’re Headed For $250,000 Bitcoin

Jun 21, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Market Cap (In Several Ways)
Markets

$65,000 Bitcoin: A New All Time High

Oct 20, 2021
Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

The Bumpy Road Before The Boom And Why Bitcoin Is About To Breakout

Jun 28, 2021