Skip to main content
Bitcoin Beach Brazil: Inspired By El Salvador
Opinion

Bitcoin Beach Brazil: Inspired By El Salvador

A project in Brazil seeks to emulate the successful adoption of bitcoin seen on the beaches of El Salvador.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A project in Brazil seeks to emulate the successful adoption of bitcoin seen on the beaches of El Salvador.

This is an opinion editorial by João, founder of Boletim Bitcoin, a Brazilian portal focused 100% on Bitcoin.

Meet Bitcoin Beach Brazil, a social project inspired by El Salvador, which is increasing the adoption of BTC as a form of payment and savings for local businesses and schools in the interior of Brazil.

The El Zonte region, located about one hour from the capital San Salvador, was where the Bitcoin Beach social project started, motivated by an anonymous donation to the local community. From there, the region became one of the hotspots of spontaneous adoption in El Salvador, with the asset being adopted by local merchants.

Inspired by the adoption of El Salvador, Fernando Motolese created the Bitcoin Beach Brazil project. As reported in an interview with the Brazilian portal Boletim BTC, the idea emerged on September 7, the date on which the Bitcoin Law came into force in El Salvador:

“The project came about on September 7, 2021. I saw what was happening in El Zonte that this had given rise to El Salvador adopting bitcoin as its official currency. Then I started to replicate here in Jeriquaquara

In the beginning, we helped merchants accept bitcoin as a form of payment, until we evolved into an educational approach to help them learn to save money and to use Bitcoin as a tool for financial inclusion. One of our big initiatives was to share our Lightning implementation on www.github.com/praiabitcoin/bancobitcoin.

You can see there all the code that we use, like what we did here to use Lightning and also to have a sovereign Bitcoin implementation to serve our community.”

Motolese highlighted that he plans to help more communities around the world integrate a Bitcoin standard through a book he is writing:

“And along with all these implementations, I am writing a book, which is: “Bitcoin Standard Circular Economy,” which aims to help communities start this journey of replicating the Bitcoin Beach experiment in the Brazilian model, which is a little different. And in this book I intend to teach communities to replicate our initiative.”

Bitcoin In Schools

bitcoin beach Brazil project school supplies

One of Bitcoin Beach Brazil's latest initiatives was the distribution of 0.1 BTC to students and teachers in a municipal school in Jericoacoara, the city where the project operates. In total, 408 wallets containing 1000 satoshis were delivered in paper wallets.

In addition, students received a T-shirt, a bottle and a piggy bank of coins from the project, as well as instructions on how to use Bitcoin.

Link to embedded Tweet.

“First activation of Bitcoin Beach, with 408 paper wallets with 1000 sats each, t-shirts, squeezes and piggy banks for the students and teachers of the Municipal School of Jericoacoara.”

Motolese explained how he approached the school:

“The school librarian told me that the computers in the computer room had been down for 2 years. So, I'm a computer technician … then I spoke to the principal and told him to let him raise funds to fix the school's computers.

… Then we started a rapprochement. I posted on the internet that I needed resources to fix computers. This opened up a possibility for us to approach the school. So the people at Bitcoin Beach donated 0.1 bitcoin to us. So with this donation of 0.1 bitcoin that we received from Bitcoin Beach, we made this activation, which consisted of producing 408 paper wallets.”

As reported, the purchase of the t-shirts and other products was made in Bitcoin:

“The production of these shirts was paid for in bitcoin. This opened the possibility of a partnership that has been in place since the beginning of the project […] And from this partnership we intend to launch some products from Bitcoin Beach made locally to be sold and finance a part of the project there”.

Hotspots Of Hyperbitconization

Through initiatives such as Bitcoin Beach Brazil, the knowledge and use of BTC in local and circular communities is boosted, creating small pockets of hyperbitconization. These initiatives have the potential to bring enormous long-term benefits to these regions, as the crypto asset appreciates and establishes itself as a sovereign store of value.

The Lightning Network, Bitcoin's Layer 2 network, is playing a key role in the adoption of BTC as a payment method. The network allows for the rapid and low-cost transfer of sats, unlocking the cryptocurrency's potential as an efficient method for day-to-day exchanges.

Direct acceptance of bitcoin in trades has the potential to increase the overall liquidity of the asset, in addition to potentially decreasing volatility, as it is not necessary to convert the asset into fiat currency to settle purchases.

However, it is important to note that BTC must first establish itself as a store of value and later function fully as money, since individuals tend to keep strong money and spend weak money, a phenomenon that is explained by Gresham's Law.

This is a guest post by João. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
Culture

Reflecting On The Original Bitcoin Beach White Paper

By Mike Peterson
Opinion
The Beaches Of El Salvador
Culture

El Salvador: One Small Step For Bitcoin

By Aaron van Wirdum
Feature
El Salvador Bitcoin After Bukele - the country of Bitcoin Beach is ready for more adoption top photo.
El Salvador

El Salvador And Bitcoin After Bukele

By Jeremy
Opinion
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Take El Salvador Into The Future

By Bob Burnett
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

By Bitcoin Magazine
Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

On the Coast of El Salvador, Bitcoin Is Becoming the Standard

By Colin Harper
FTJ3TpdWUB06rXE
Culture

How El Salvador Introduced 44 Countries To Bitcoin This Week

By Shawn Amick
News
Thinking about bitcoin as a philosophy, culture and idea is something that everyone should do top photo.
Culture

An Essay From El Salvador: A Glass Half Full Or A Block Half Empty?

By Mike Peterson
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption top photo.
Culture

Panama Could Benefit From Bitcoin Adoption Like El Salvador

By Josh Doña
With the international attention on El Salvador’s historic adoption of Bitcoin, some critical myths have emerged that are in need of busting top photo.
Culture

Government-Imposed Bitcoin Adoption Is Clashing With Community Efforts On The Ground In El Salvador

By Anita Posch
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success top photo.
Culture

How Bitcoin Will Impact El Salvador’s Geopolitics

By Ansel Lindner
The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
Culture

365 Days Of Financial Freedom: The Stories Of Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador

By Renata Rodrigues
Feature
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success top photo.
Culture

El Salvador Should Embrace Bitcoin Maximalism

By Max Keiser
Opinion
bitcoin racing team, Charles Mackenzie racing in car #21 El Salvador sponsor
Culture

BitcoinRacing — The Only Race Team In The World To Be Supported By The Nation Of El Salvador

By Charles Mackenzie
Opinion
Financial representatives of 44 countries visited El Salvador and saw firsthand how the country’s Bitcoin adoption is changing it for the better top photo.
Markets

Central Bankers Descend On El Salvador To Learn About Bitcoin And Financial Inclusion

By Jaime García
Feature