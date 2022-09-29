Skip to main content
Bitcoin And Anarchy Have Rules Without Rulers
Podcast

Bitcoin And Anarchy Have Rules Without Rulers

Anarchy is a perfect match for a Bitcoin because people come together to decide what rules should exist, without having authoritarians involved.

Anarchy is a perfect match for a Bitcoin because people come together to decide what rules should exist, without having authoritarians involved.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Ben de Waal to talk about how Bitcoin-based thinking can help our political system grow into a consensus-based government.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: I want to understand a bit more about how you feel anarchy fits into this equation because whenever I think about anarchy, my mind goes to the third Christopher Nolan Batman movie where the Scarecrow is holding court and just sending whoever he wants out into the middle of the ice. Like that to me, is what anarchy looks and feels.

P: Do you support Scarecrow? Is what Q is asking.

Ben de Waal: No.

Q: Are you Scarecrow or a Joker guy?

De Waal: Maybe slightly more Joker, but no, neither of them.

So anarchy is rules without rulers, and the first part of that is still very important. There are rules in anarchy. You just don't have rulers to set those rules. It's people coming together and deciding together what the rules should be. So, in a lot of ways you can say the Bitcoin consensus algorithm is a good example of anarchy. There is nobody saying these are the rules. There are no rulers coming down and setting them. We decide them by consensus.

Whether pure anarchy can work in the real world or not, I think is still yet to be shown. It's been attempted a couple of times. Spain in the early 1900s had a period of anarchy, especially in Catalonia. Then we've got a couple of smaller examples around the world in small autonomous regions.

There's always been attempts at anarchy. I don't know whether pure anarchy can survive in the long term, but I’m hopeful it could, and I tend to consider anarchy more of a goal to work toward rather than being something to be implemented out of whole clock. Essentially, every time you remove unnecessary rulers from a system, you have made it more anarchic and that's a good thing.

I want to build anarchic systems inside the current systems and basically make the current system obsolete. There's actually a nice term from socialism about that called the withering of the state. Essentially, the state itself should just wither away as it becomes useless. Bitcoin is a great example of that.

As Bitcoin grows and becomes stronger, central banks wither away, they become unimportant, pointless, useless. Whether they exist or not, nobody cares, and eventually they just disappear on their own. Other anarchic systems — potentially supported by the economic system with bitcoin — can be used to then wither away other aspects of the state. I'd like to see how far we can take that.

Q: So if I'm following along correctly, it's not necessarily that you want total anarchy forever. It's rather you want the actions of an anarchy uprising in a moment, for a blip almost, to then afford and give a runway to recreate and fix whatever was broken by the leader or whoever held the power previously.

De Waal: Yeah, but potentially with a removal of that power entirely, it just depends on what actually ends up happening. I think I said this on the other podcast I was on as well, What Bitcoin Did. I will not say what the future has to look like because if I did, I would be dictating it and I am not a dictator.

I don't have all the answers. I don't know what the perfect future looks like. I know what I perceive as wrong with today's society, and that is too much hierarchical control; too many authoritarians saying this is how it has to be. So, get rid of the authoritarian saying this is how it has to be in every aspect of society. That's not just governments, that's states, that's organizations. That's companies. Get rid of the authoritarians and see how far we can take that.

Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin And A World Of Rules Without Rulers

By Hermann Vivier
Opinion
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Transforming The Country Using Bitcoin Featuring Anthony Scaramucci

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Op-ed - Op Ed: With Bitcoin
Culture

Op Ed: With Bitcoin, Anarchy Is the Point, Not the Problem

By Kyle Torpey
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system top photo.
Culture

Freedom, Politics And The Future Of Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

The Future On A Bitcoin Standard — Bitcoin Is Not Democratic Part Four

By Aleksandar Svetski
Opinion
Bitcoiners who are optimistic about Senate cryptocurrency legislation should remain skeptical of the legislators who want to regulate the industry.
Legal

Bitcoiners Will Not Accept Overregulation

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Uncle Sam is the IRS federal reserve and government that wants to take your taxes and your bitcoin top photo.
Culture

The Irony Of Elizabeth Warren’s War On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Is Accelerating Featuring Adam Back And Balaji Srinivasan

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin in argentina is a potential great piece of the Latin American economy adoption top photo.
Culture

An Optimistic Take On Bitcoin Communities

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin For Boomers To Separate Money And State

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Predictions For Bitcoin And World Markets With The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

By Bitcoin Magazine
The digital U.S. Dollar is a CBDC totalitarian nightmare and tech money that can only limit liberty top photo.
Culture

Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Education has become a key part in the fiat system making colleges and high schools and students anti bitcoin valued top photo.
Culture

Are Higher Education Institutions Starting To Embrace Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador Continues To Grow

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast