Skip to main content
The Goal Of Central Bank Digital Currencies Is Complete Control Over Humanity
Podcast

The Goal Of Central Bank Digital Currencies Is Complete Control Over Humanity

The politicians in power are actively working to dismantle the separation of powers in order to behave with impunity toward the American people.

The politicians in power are actively working to dismantle the separation of powers in order to behave with impunity toward the American people.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Natalie Smolenski, chair of the Texas Blockchain Council, to break down the case for why we should not allow central bank digital currencies to be considered by our politicians and governments and how those in power are working to dismantle separation of powers in order to behave with impunity toward the American people.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: It’s almost like the state secretly hates you. If only someone had been warning people about this the whole time.

Natalie Smolenski: Whether they hate you or not, “hate” is almost too personal. They don't care about you. Power is sovereign in a way that is morally neutral, like the exercise of power is unaccountable, it is final, it is not subject to adjudication or contestation. This is why the enlightenment-era political theorists said the only way to have a just society was to pit power against power. The separation of powers as a foundational principle of our society. It wasn't perfect, but it was the best model that had been developed to date.

Now we see, major political party leaders explicitly arguing that we don't need the separation of powers anymore and procedurally working to undermine it. What does that mean? It means whether they like you or hate you, they will behave with impunity toward you. That's the end goal.

The digital U.S. Dollar is a CBDC totalitarian nightmare and tech money that can only limit liberty top photo.
Culture

Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The digital U.S. Dollar is a CBDC totalitarian nightmare and tech money that can only limit liberty top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Is Money. Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Not.

By Wes Craik
Opinion
The digital U.S. Dollar is a CBDC totalitarian nightmare and tech money that can only limit liberty top photo.
Business

The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy

By Shinobi
Opinion
The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
El Salvador

Is The President Of El Salvador Acting Like An Authoritarian?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
bitcoin-magazine-melting-800x529
Culture

Central Bank Digital Currencies And The Orwellian New World Order

By James Holloway
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system top photo.
Culture

Freedom, Politics And The Future Of Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
A recently published economic research paper argues that a global cryptocurrency would make international monetary policy impossible.
Markets

Are Central Banks Losing Control Of The Economy?

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Predictions For Bitcoin And World Markets With The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Why Central Banks Are The Opioid Of Our Economy

By Dustin Lamblin
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity top photo.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The digital U.S. Dollar is a CBDC totalitarian nightmare and tech money that can only limit liberty top photo.
Culture

The Digital U.S. Dollar Is A Threat To Civil Liberties

By Bradford Newman
Opinion
Being homeless in Amsterdam doesn't mean being hopeless with bitcoin and the lightning network top photo.
Markets

What Is The Definition Of Recession?

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Markets

Why The U.S. Will Be Friendly To Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast