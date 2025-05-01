The speaker lineup continues to expand at Bitcoin 2025 with the addition of renowned entrepreneur and longevity pioneer Bryan Johnson. Best known as the former CEO of Venmo’s parent company and now globally recognized for his radical anti-aging protocol, Johnson brings a provocative perspective on the future—where Bitcoin and biological time may both be unstoppable forces.

About the Speaker

Bryan Johnson is the founder of Project Blueprint and one of the world’s most closely studied individuals in human health and longevity. After selling his payment company Braintree (parent of Venmo) to PayPal for $800 million, Johnson turned his focus to reversing the aging process—becoming the most biologically measured person in history. His daily protocol, documented in the Netflix film Don’t Die, aims to reduce his biological age to 18 using a strict regimen of diet, exercise, supplementation, and emerging therapies.

A longtime advocate for self-sovereignty and human flourishing, Johnson represents a growing movement that challenges the fiat system not just economically—but biologically. His appearance at Bitcoin 2025 speaks to a shared ethos: opt out, take control, and build a future rooted in discipline, transparency, and radical responsibility.

About Bitcoin 2025

The excitement is building as the world’s largest Bitcoin conference approaches, Bitcoin 2025. Set to take place in Las Vegas from May 27-29, this premier event is anticipated to draw Bitcoin enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators from all over the globe.

Be part of the revolution! Come experience the cultural movement that’s the Bitcoin Conference – a landmark event with wealth of opportunities for networking and learning. In 2025, Bitcoin takes over Las Vegas, uniting builders, leaders, and believers in the world’s most resilient monetary network.

New in 2025: Code & Country launches on Industry Day, bringing together policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders for a full day of focused collaboration.

The aim: strengthen Bitcoin’s role in national strategy, regulatory clarity, and technological sovereignty. This marks a new era where Bitcoin’s protocol and geopolitical potential intersect more directly than ever before.

Highlights Include

Keynote Speakers: Renowned experts and visionaries in the Bitcoin and blockchain space will share their insights and predictions for the future of digital currency.

Workshops and Panels: Attendees can participate in hands-on workshops and panel discussions covering a wide array of topics, from technical blockchain details to practical applications in various industries.

Exhibition Hall: The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge products and services from top companies in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Networking Opportunities: With thousands of attendees expected, Bitcoin 2025 offers unparalleled opportunities for networking with peers, potential partners, and thought leaders.

Keynote Speakers

The conference is set to feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including leading Bitcoin developers, blockchain experts, and influential figures in the financial sector. Topics range from the latest advancements in blockchain technology to regulatory updates and investment strategies.

Ross Ulbricht, Freedom Advocate – Founder of the Silk Road marketplace, recently released by President Donald Trump from serving a double life sentence. His story has become emblematic of the clash between personal liberty, Bitcoin, and the state. Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss, Co-Founders of Gemini – Early Bitcoin adopters and founders of the regulated exchange Gemini. David Sacks, White House AI & Crypto Czar – Former PayPal COO and venture capitalist, now serving as the White House’s senior advisor on AI and cryptocurrency policy, leading national efforts on stablecoin legislation and digital asset strategy. Jack Mallers, Co-founder of Strike and now CEO of Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin-native firm launching with over 42,000 BTC, aiming to maximize Bitcoin ownership per share and accelerate adoption through financial and media initiatives. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether – Leading the world’s most widely used stablecoin, Ardoino is a driving force behind the Bitcoin and crypto liquidity and integration across emerging markets, while also spearheading various infrastructure projects. Saifedean Ammous is an economist and author of The Bitcoin Standard, widely regarded as one of the most influential books on Bitcoin and Austrian economics. His work focuses on sound money, time preference, and the structural consequences of fiat monetary systems.

Past Conferences in the USA

– 2021 Miami: Where President Nayib Bukele revealed plans for El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, making history live on stage. Attendance: 12,000

– 2022 Miami: Where Michael Saylor delivered a landmark address on corporate Bitcoin strategy and announced additional MicroStrategy purchases. Attendance: 25,000

– 2023 Miami: Where Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the first U.S. presidential candidate to speak at a Bitcoin conference, addressing financial freedom and civil liberties. Attendance: 26,000

– 2024 Nashville: Highlights include President Donald J. Trump’s appearance, where he voiced support for Bitcoin mining and national monetary sovereignty. Attendance: 27,000

Join Us in Las Vegas