Skip to main content
A Future Where We Work From Home And Get Paid In Bitcoin
Opinion

A Future Where We Work From Home And Get Paid In Bitcoin

Paying employees in bitcoin offers several benefits and there are numerous desirable payment attributes for remote workers.

Paying employees in bitcoin offers several benefits and there are numerous desirable payment attributes for remote workers.

bitcoin being held up in front of you

Image Source: Pexels

Your business lets employees work from home. It also continues to seek out ways to empower its remote workforce like never before. To achieve your goal, you may want to consider compensating your remote personnel with bitcoin.

Is BTC A Viable Option For Remote Workers?

Bitcoin has created a new reality for businesses, and there are many reasons why your company should embrace BTC as payment for its remote employees.

First, BTC promotes sovereignty. This is due in large part to the fact that BTC lets individuals maintain their own identities and opt into the financial systems that align with their personal interests.

In the past, people have been relegated exclusively to receipt of cash as compensation for work. With BTC, you can give your remote employees an alternative to traditional fiat currencies. These types of options show that you care about your employee’s preferences and that yours is a forward-facing company, agile, and ready to adopt new solutions and technologies that can benefit its workforce. This can lead to increased satisfaction across your remote workforce. It may help your business avoid staffing issues and bolster its talent recruitment and retention levels, too.

Bitcoin also brings businesses and their remote workers closer to justice. By offering bitcoin as compensation for remote employees, you can give these workers the opportunity to choose a currency built on proof-of-work in lieu of proof-of-proximity. As a result, your workers can receive BTC compensation and take a stand against the Federal Reserve, and others that exploit clout chasing, excess, and vanity over virtue.

Want To Offer BTC to Remote Workers? Here's What You Need To Consider

Before you offer bitcoin to your remote workers, learn as much as you can about the cryptocurrency. Ultimately, your business will need to consider the Fair Labor Standards Act and provide BTC in accordance with it. You must also comply with state-specific laws.

Nevertheless, if your business provides BTC as compensation to its remote staff, you can do so in multiple ways.

You can pay a remote worker their entire paycheck in BTC. In this instance, you can send a BTC payment to the employee's crypto wallet at regular intervals, much in the same way you may have once provided the worker with direct deposits of cash.

Comparatively, you can still pay a remote employee in money and have some or all of the worker's paycheck converted to BTC. The exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to BTC fluctuates. As such, this creates risk for workers, since what they receive in BTC in one paycheck won't necessarily match what they get in the next one.

You must also understand the tax ramifications associated with providing cryptocurrency as employee compensation. If you pay remote workers directly in BTC, you are technically compensating them in property based on IRS guidelines. Meanwhile, the fair market value of BTC is subject to payroll taxes. Thus, it must be reported on IRS Form W-2.

Furthermore, there are cybersecurity concerns associated with any type of digital transfer in today’s world, and that includes BTC payments. You must ensure that the bitcoin is distributed to remote staff with security top of mind. It often helps to establish a crypto payment system built with keys and seeds. The system ensures employee compensation remains confidential and safe.

Keep in mind that cyberattacks are evolving as well. Thus, the payment system you implement must be audited and updated regularly. This ensures your system remains secure now and in the future.

Should You Provide Remote Staff With BTC Payments?

Bitcoin represents the future of the metaverse — and more. If you want to provide BTC payments to remote personnel, you need to plan accordingly. That way, you can offer BTC compensation options without putting your business or its remote workers at risk.

If you are considering BTC as compensation for remote employees, reach out to these workers for feedback. You can conduct employee questionnaires and surveys to examine workers' interest in BTC and determine whether it’s a viable option for your staff.

Moreover, take appropriate measures relative to bitcoincompensation. Your company must do everything in its power to ensure BTC payments are distributed properly and in alignment with myriad rules and regulations.

Education can also play a key role in the success of providing BTC as remote worker compensation. When offering BTC as compensation, establish a training program to teach employees about the cryptocurrency. Create tools and resources and make them easily accessible to workers who want to learn about BTC. This ensures a worker can weigh the pros and cons of BTC as compensation, and that they can then make an informed decision about whether to move forward with BTC for payments.

Get Started With BTC For Remote Workers

Bitcoin for remote workers can make a world of difference for your business. If you are considering BTC for remote staff, get started today.

Get information about BTC and continue to track the bitcoin market. Check in with your remote workers to gauge their interest in BTC as compensation as well. From here, you can develop and implement a system to provide remote workers with confidential and safe BTC payments. You can then optimize this system and ensure it meets the needs of your business and remote staff.

This is a guest post by Frankie Wallace. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

An At-Home, 2.4 PH Bitcoin Miner On Immersion Cooling And Getting Paid For Heat

Jan 27, 2022
Feature
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

Bitcoin And The Smallest Businesses: Cantillon Effects And Why They Need Bitcoin

Jan 29, 2022
Opinion
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips.
Business

A Case For Unions And Bitcoin

Jan 11, 2022
Opinion
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Op Ed: Bitcoin Compensation Compliance: Navigating Murky Waters

Oct 9, 2019
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Culture

What We Can Learn From Local Bitcoin Communities

Apr 21, 2021
Transacting in bitcoin will send it to the moon because of its price action.
Business

Bitcoin And Businesses: What Is Your Bitcoin Strategy?

Jan 10, 2022
Feature
Chess Tournaments, Tech Giants And $100,000 In Bitcoin
Business

Bitcoin Is A Better Store Of Value Than Real Estate

Jan 14, 2022
Opinion
Law & justice - Tether Partly Backed by Bitcoin
Business

Bitcoin, Tether And Poking The Financial Beast

Jan 30, 2022
Opinion
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Southampton F.C. Can Now Pay Player Bonuses In Bitcoin

Apr 12, 2021
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Arkansas Will Pay You $10K In Bitcoin To Move There

Jan 13, 2022
News
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Business

How Should A Nation State Hold Bitcoin?

Jan 23, 2022
Opinion
Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Culture

A Grandfather Kneels Down: Food, Soil And Bitcoin

Jan 27, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Why (And How) You Can Mine Bitcoin At Home

Aug 6, 2021
memed-io-output (22)
Business

First USL Pro Soccer Player Gets Paid In Bitcoin

Oct 11, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Technical

Why Proof-Of-Work Is A Superior Consensus Mechanism For Bitcoin

Jan 14, 2022
Opinion