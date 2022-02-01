Skip to main content
MicroStrategy Kicks Off 2022 With $25M Bitcoin Buy
News

MicroStrategy Kicks Off 2022 With $25M Bitcoin Buy

The world’s largest corporate bitcoin holder now owns over 125,000 bitcoin, bought at an average price of $30,200 each.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The world’s largest corporate bitcoin holder now owns over 125,000 bitcoin, bought at an average price of $30,200 each.

  • MicroStrategy bought 660 more bitcoin for $25 million as the price dipped below $40,000 per coin.
  • The software intelligence company now holds over 125,000 BTC in its treasury, bought for $3.78 billion.
  • This is the first announced purchase of the year for the world’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin.

MicroStrategy, the software intelligence company that since 2020 has been accumulating bitcoin nonstop after its CEO Michael Saylor realized the digital currency’s store of value proposition, has made another millionaire purchase as the bitcoin price touches double-digit loss territory from the all-time highs set in November.

MicroStrategy added 660 BTC to its holdings for about $25 million in cash during the latest price dip in the peer-to-peer digital money between December 30 and January 31, averaging $37,865 per bitcoin, the company disclosed in a Form-8K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

The company now holds 125,051 BTC bought for an aggregate price of $3.78 billion, putting the average cost of each bitcoin purchased at around $30,200. At the time of writing, MicroStrategy’s bitcoin investment is over $1 billion in the green.

MicroStrategy’s relentless bitcoin accumulation strategy has made it top the list of corporations that hold bitcoin ever since it started acquiring BTC in 2020. On the other hand, second-place Tesla hasn’t added more bitcoin since its first purchase about one year ago. The electric car maker even sold 10% of its stash in the following months to test liquidity. Saylor’s company hasn’t ever sold any of its BTC –– and the chief executive has guaranteed they never will.

Saylor’s accumulation strategy also goes beyond MicroStrategy as the Bitcoin bull said in December that he personally owns over 17,000 bitcoin, worth roughly $680 million at current prices.

Bitcoin is currently trading close to $39,000 after briefly sliding below $33,000 last week.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Over $400 Million In Bitcoin As Price Dips

Nov 29, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 1,434 BTC for $82M, Now Holds 122,478 Bitcoin

Dec 9, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 13,005 Bitcoin For $489 Million, Now Holds Over 105,000 BTC

Jun 21, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

May 18, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

Feb 24, 2021
Michael Saylor
Business

MicroStrategy Adds 1,914 Bitcoin To Its Holdings

Dec 30, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Stock Has Gained 452% In First Year On Corporate Bitcoin Standard

Aug 12, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Feb 16, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Why Does MicroStrategy Continue To Feverishly Accumulate Bitcoin?

Mar 13, 2021
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor Owns $866M Worth of Bitcoin: Report

Dec 22, 2021
Bitcoin is awesome.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Writing The Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

Jun 16, 2021
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Offers $650 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Dec 7, 2020
There are countless elements in Bitcoin that structurally instill the process of Schumpeterian creative destruction into its ecosystem.
Culture

Valuing MicroStrategy In Bitcoin

Sep 5, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Following $500 Million Sale To Buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Exploring A $1 Billion One

Jun 15, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

Aug 24, 2021