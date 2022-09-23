Skip to main content
Why This Bear Market Is Especially Bullish
Podcast

Why This Bear Market Is Especially Bullish

Hash rate hit an all-time high, miners seem to be done selling bitcoin, institutions are still interested and long-term holders continue to stack sats.

Hash rate hit an all-time high, miners seem to be done selling bitcoin, institutions are still interested and long-term holders continue to stack sats.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Sam Callahan to talk about the three main reasons he’s bullish on bitcoin, even during the depths of the bear market.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Sam Callahan: Hash rate going all time high is definitely positive. I think really that's a function of these miners throughout 2021 who had access to capital and they were able to basically have a bunch of capital expenditures and decide that they're gonna expand their facilities. And so what we're seeing now is those plans start to actually manifest and they're actually plugging in the miners that they had planned 9-12 months ago.

There were also supply chain issues. So that hash rate increase, I think it's more of just these large miners finally getting their stuff online, rather than more miners turning back on or so to speak. So that's a good thing for the Bitcoin network. I think you're seeing the total supply held by long term HODLers hit an all time high, which is another positive development.

I think it just shows that there's a convicted base of HODLers that aren't moving their coins and it's probably everyone on this call right now that’s part of that. The other thing is that there's still institutional interest throughout this bear market. Compared to 2018, there really wasn't these developments in the bottom of the bear market, it was really quiet and it was kinda sad. Now you have news, like Fidelity coming out and considering offering bitcoin to millions of individual brokerage accounts. You got Franklin Templeton also — almost like a trillion dollar manager — still in the middle of the bear market with bitcoin down 70%, they're still building out infrastructure for the next bull run.

So that's bullish to me. It just shows that even despite the price action, there's still excitement and interest at the institutional level and infrastructure is being built out. That's the kind of thing that I like to see.

Those three things are probably what I'd say: hash rate all-time high, that's good; miners kind of stop selling or at least for now; you got long-term HODLers holding on and then you got institutional interests. So those three things, those are bullish developments. I'm excited about that.

The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up top photo.
Markets

No One Is Bullish Enough On The Bitcoin Price

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin users find it hard not to laugh at those who continue to not believe in the power of sound money top photo.
Markets

A European Debt Crisis Is Bullish For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is A Net Benefit To The Environment

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

Is Bitcoin The Answer To A Failing Treasury Market?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Markets

Is This A Bitcoin Super Cycle?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money top photo.
Markets

Predictions For Bitcoin And World Markets With The Upcoming FOMC Meeting

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Real estate and homes are a fiat idea, as Bitcoin stands to rectify housing for the family top photo.
Markets

What Deflation Tells Us About The Real Estate Market

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The accelerator’s three-month program aims to support Bitcoin startups and hone their pitches in order to present to investors and get project funding top photo.
Markets

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
BOLT 12 and LNURL seem to accomplish the same things for users of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. But what are the technical differences top photo?
Technical

How The Early Days Of The Internet Is Similar To Building On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Adoption Is Accelerating Featuring Adam Back And Balaji Srinivasan

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador Continues To Grow

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted top photo.
Business

Discussing Growth Marketing And Retention For Bitcoin Businesses

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Building A Bitcoin Company As Bitcoin Becomes Mainstream Featuring Will Reeves

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

How Will Bitcoin Navigate Government Attempts To Control It?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast