Skip to main content
Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients
News

Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients

Following the release of Singapore’s digital asset framework, the country’s largest bank expanded its members-only digital exchange to 100,000 more clients.

Following the release of Singapore’s digital asset framework, the country’s largest bank expanded its members-only digital exchange to 100,000 more clients.

  • DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients.
  • The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500.
  • The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest bank, expanded its bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading services on its members-only exchange to an additional 100,000 of its wealthiest clients, per a report from Bloomberg.

Accredited investors, meaning clients with investable assets of at least $246,000, can now buy, sell and trade bitcoin and some cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the bank requires a minimum investment of $500.

Previously, this service was limited to corporate and institutional investors, family offices, clients of DBS Private Bank, and those of DBS Treasures Private Client.

The bank reportedly witnessed its digital assets exchange double in transaction volume between April and June. Even more noteworthy, bitcoin transactions alone nearly quadrupled.

However, while the bank is increasing its volume size in the greater ecosystem and is expanding its services to a broader range of investors, Singapore as a whole is still deciding on which direction to go concerning retail investors.

Earlier this month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, released a statement reiterating that retail investors should not invest in the asset class.

“The prices of cryptocurrencies fluctuate wildly and investors stand to lose all the monies they have put into cryptocurrencies,” the MAS said.

Still, after the aforementioned warning, the MAS released its digital asset framework expanding well into 2025 where the regulator stated it plans to “enable digital currency connectivity” through a plan named Project Orchid.

Within the framework, the MAS also plans to explore distributed ledger technology, asset tokenization, and cross-border payments. Thus, while the future of bitcoin and retail investors remains unclear in Singapore, the issue is clearly not being ignored. 

Bitcoin Price
Markets

Singapore’s Largest Bank To Expand Bitcoin, Crypto Services Amid Bear Market

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Fifth Largest Swiss Bank To Enable Bitcoin Trading For Over 2 Million Customers

By Shawn Amick
News
Kuala Lumpur is the national capital and most populous city in Malaysia.
Business

One Of Malaysia’s Largest Investment Banks To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Super App

By Shawn Amick
News
Retail software provider Global P.O.S. declared that more than 25,000 points of sale in France will be able to accept bitcoin payments beginning in 2020.
Business

The Largest Bank In The Eurozone To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Bitcoin in Israel
Business

Israel Grants Its First Bitcoin, Crypto Trading License To Local Exchange Bits of Gold

By Shawn Amick
News
Japan
Business

Japan's Second Largest Bank To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custodial Services

By Shawn Amick
News
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

LATAM’s Largest Investment Bank BTG Pactual Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Now Allows Users To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency top photo.
Business

Central Bank Of Argentina Bans Banks From Offering Bitcoin, Crypto Services

By Shawn Amick
News
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is warning investors to avoid a bitcoin scam that invokes fake comments from the country’s former prime minister.
Business

Singapore’s Financial Regulator Blows Whistle on Bitcoin Scam

By Jimmy Aki
As political demonstrations show the world that Cubans are tired of dictatorship, Bitcoin is providing an option to peacefully protest and opt out of a broken system top photo.
Business

100,000 Cubans Are Using Bitcoin In Response To U.S. Sanctions

By Shawn Amick
News
Panama Flag
Business

One Of Panama’s Largest Banks Just Became Bitcoin Friendly

By Shawn Amick
News
Nubank Office
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Digital Bank Nubank Buys Bitcoin, Adds Trading In App

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Business

Philippine Central Bank Halts Bitcoin, Crypto Service Provider Approvals For Three Years

By Shawn Amick
News