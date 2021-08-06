What Bitcoin Mining Investors Should Expect

What Bitcoin Mining Investors Should Expect

Veteran Bitcoin mining Kristy-Leigh Minehan discussed early Bitcoin mining players and what inventors should expect when launching a farm.
Author:
Publish date:
Veteran Bitcoin mining Kristy-Leigh Minehan discussed early Bitcoin mining players and what inventors should expect when launching a farm.

Listen To This Episode:

The third episode of “The Biz” with John Carvalho has been unlocked! In this episode, Carvalho hosted veteran mining expert and expert witness, Kristy-Leigh Minehan.

This interview covered rare topics about early Bitcoin mining players like Avalon, creators of the first ever ASIC mining machine, and Friedcat from ASICMINER, the first mass-produced Bitcoin ASIC manufacturer.

Minehan gave insight on the current mining industry and what mining investors should expect if trying to launch a new farm, including starting budgets and more. Minehan also took the time to contrast the Bitcoin and altcoin mining worlds, giving examples of how they differ.

You can listen to this episode for free, but Bitcoiners need to visit thebiz.pro to contribute to unlocking the latest “crowdwall” for episode four with Joshua Unseth. “The Biz” is funded with a unique, crowdfunded paywall model. Every contribution helps to unlock the audio incrementally, until the total goal is reached and then all of the audio becomes free for everyone. Users can pay with BTC on-chain, or with BTC on the Lightning Network.

50% of contributions are donated to an open-source Bitcoin project. For this episode, 1,500,000 sats were awarded to mempool.space, thanks to visitors at thebiz.pro.

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Foundry’s Mike Colyer On Bitcoin Mining In North America

Van Wirdum Sjorsnado
Technical

Mara Pool And Bitcoin Mining Censorship

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Sustainable Bitcoin Mining In North America With Peter Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

IMG_3264
Markets

What Will A Bitcoin ETF Mean For Adoption?

BM-mining-_6-800x450
Guides

What Is Bitcoin Mining?

The BIZ podcast
Culture

Interview: Gabriel Shapiro On Bitcoin Regulations

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: A New ETF Offering Bitcoin Exposure With Wes Fulford

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2021: Bitcoin Mining And The Next Industrial Revolution

- Bitcoin Breaks $8
Markets

Bitcoin Investment In 2021: What Should We Expect?

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

podcast-Fedwatch-bitcoin-price
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Down Since April

Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Why (And How) You Can Mine Bitcoin At Home