What Bitcoin Mining Investors Should Expect

The third episode of “The Biz” with John Carvalho has been unlocked! In this episode, Carvalho hosted veteran mining expert and expert witness, Kristy-Leigh Minehan.

This interview covered rare topics about early Bitcoin mining players like Avalon, creators of the first ever ASIC mining machine, and Friedcat from ASICMINER, the first mass-produced Bitcoin ASIC manufacturer.

Minehan gave insight on the current mining industry and what mining investors should expect if trying to launch a new farm, including starting budgets and more. Minehan also took the time to contrast the Bitcoin and altcoin mining worlds, giving examples of how they differ.

