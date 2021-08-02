Voyager Ventures Into Digital Payments With New Acquisition, But Should Focus On Bitcoin

Voyager Ventures Into Digital Payments With New Acquisition, But Should Focus On Bitcoin

Voyager acquired Coinify, but their focus on stablecoins might leave their customers behind while Bitcoin walks toward full monetization.
Author:
Publish date:
Voyager acquired Coinify, but their focus on stablecoins might leave their customers behind while Bitcoin walks toward full monetization.

New York-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager announced today the acquisition of Coinify, a cryptocurrency payment platform with customers in over 150 countries, for $85 million. But their focus on stablecoins instead of Bitcoin might be a hurdle long term.

Coinify allows merchants to accept bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in their businesses while receiving payouts in fiat currencies. The payments platform supports more than 20 national currencies and is available in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Voyager is breaking into digital payments through the acquisition, something its co-founder and CEO Stephen Ehrlich told Forbes “is the next frontier.” The trading company plans to integrate its systems with Coinify’s platform to allow traders to make and receive payments directly through their digital accounts. Voyager aims to cut out fees associated with traditional payment infrastructures and on-chain transactions.

“We believe the USDC stablecoin is the best stablecoin on the market and that customers want to receive payments in that,” Ehrlich said. “We see this vision of payments being the next frontier on top of trading and investing.”

Payments, the medium of exchange role of a currency, follow the store of value role as adoption of a currency increases. But since a stablecoin is pegged to the dollar, there is arguably little benefit added to transacting with and holding it, besides easier and potentially cheaper cross-border payments.

When Strike, which leverages dollars and the Bitcoin Lightning Network to allow instant and cheap payment transfers worldwide without intermediaries, started implementing its services in El Salvador, it had to use a stablecoin to achieve basic functionality.

But after El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender, Strike started working towards making the country’s biggest banks interoperable on Lightning. Strike founder Jack Mallers said the resulting system would replace the equivalent of automated clearing houses in the U.S. with the Lightning Network.

Although stablecoins might bring short-term opportunities to solve some of the banking system’s inefficiencies and setbacks, only Bitcoin can deploy permanent changes and benefits. Moreover, as bitcoin progresses in its path to monetization, it is set to keep growing in purchasing power against fiat currencies.

Companies, developers, and users alike have the opportunity to embark early on the financial revolution started by Bitcoin by leveraging the Lightning Network. The second-layer protocol enables cheap, fast, and private payments to be made with the world’s hardest money. The sooner merchants start accepting and holding BTC, the more they will be able to reap the benefits of Bitcoin’s eventual full monetization.

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Business

Elon Musk Capitulates On Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Resume BTC Payments When Mining Gets Greener

Startups - Circle Leaps Into Exchange Business With Poloniex Acquisition
Business

Circle Leaps Into Exchange Business With Poloniex Acquisition

Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Launches Paxful Pay, Enabling Merchants To Receive Bitcoin Payments

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

Adoption & community - Bitcoin Dev Demos the First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin ATM
Business

Circle K To Deploy Bitcoin ATMs In Stores Through Partnership With Bitcoin Depot

Startups - BRD Wallet Expands Crypto User Access Across Europe With Coinify Partnership
Business

BRD Wallet Expands Crypto User Access Across Europe With Coinify Partnership

Payments - BitPay Integrates PAX Stablecoin Into Cryptocurrency Payment Platform
Technical

BitPay Integrates PAX Stablecoin Into Cryptocurrency Payment Platform

Startups - Bitwage Service Adds Payroll Tax Payment Funding Options for U.S. Businesses
Business

Bitwage Service Adds Payroll Tax Payment Funding Options for U.S. Businesses

Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Why You Should Be Bullish On Bitcoin

Startups - Spark
Business

Spark, a New GUI Lightning Wallet for Bitcoin, Now Available for Download

Lightnite: Like Fortnite — But With Bitcoin, Powered by Lightning
Business

Lightnite: Like Fortnite — But With Bitcoin, Powered by Lightning

Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Business

Palantir Technologies Accepts Bitcoin Payments, Might Hold On Balance Sheet

Op-ed - Using Bitcoin With Quickbooks- Part 1: Recording Sales and Accepting Payments
Business

Using Bitcoin With Quickbooks- Part 1: Recording Sales and Accepting Payments