U.S. financial services firm NCR Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire LibertyX, a Bitcoin ATM operator launched in 2014.
Revealed via a press release Monday, the company said the acquisition will “accelerate” its ability to provide Bitcoin and cryptocurrency buy and sell services to its market. NCR already has nearly 1 million ATMs around the globe.

Chief Technology Officer at NCR im Vanderham commented, “Due to growing consumer demand, our customers require a complete digital currency solution, including the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, conduct cross-border remittance and accept digital currency payments across digital and physical channels.”

LibertyX already offers Bitcoin ATM, kiosks and point-of-sale systems solutions, and its products can be found in hundreds of convenience stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets across the US.

In statements, NCR said it plans to offer LibertyX’s software solutions to banks, retailers and restaurants through the company’s existing software wallet and mobile applications.

The terms of NCR’s acquisition have not yet been disclosed, but they are expected to be released later this year.

The news comes at a time when NCR has been more active in expanding its offerings into the Bitcoin market, following its June announcement that 650 community banks and credit unions would soon be able to offer the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin through its services. 

