Skip to main content
U.S. Real Estate Company Harbor To Accept Bitcoin
News

U.S. Real Estate Company Harbor To Accept Bitcoin

A third party will handle the conversions to U.S. dollars and enable real estate purchases with bitcoin in four states.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A third party will handle the conversions to U.S. dollars and enable real estate purchases with bitcoin in four states.

  • Harbor Custom Development will accept bitcoin for its real estate properties.
  • The company said the integration would be facilitated by a third party, which would also handle an escrow arrangement.
  • Harbor operates in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida.

Real estate development company Harbor Custom Development Inc. will start accepting bitcoin as payment for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, condominiums, and apartments in four U.S. states, according to a Monday press release.

“We embrace the technological advances in our industry and seek to guide their impact in the future,” Jeff Habersetzer, COO of Harbor Custom Development, said in a statement. “Harbor is excited to be the first national homebuilder and land developer to introduce our portfolio to the worldwide cryptocurrency market with more than 200 million users.”

Harbor is involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company operates in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida.

Harbor said it would accept cryptocurrency payments through a third-party company that would handle the conversion to U.S. dollars and hold the funds in escrow until the transaction is closed. Despite accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Harbor’s sales will still be denominated and settled in U.S. dollars.

Sterling Griffin, president and CEO of Harbor, said it is a “significant step forward for the company” to offer its real estate products and services to individuals and institutions holding cryptocurrency.

Harbor said it focuses its efforts on acquiring land with “scenic views” to develop and sell residential properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of some of the top U.S. metropolitan centers. Its residential projects, including apartments, condominiums, single-family homes, and luxury homes, are currently centered around Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas; and Punta Gorda, Florida.

OG-copy
Business

Latin American Real Estate Market Leader Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

Nov 10, 2021
Op-ed - Orlando School Gives Students bitcoins
Business

San Diego State University Accepting Bitcoin Donations

Jan 14, 2022
News
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin

Aug 22, 2017
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Apartment Bought In Mexico For 5.78 Bitcoin

Jan 13, 2022
News
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Why Real Estate Investors Should Love Bitcoin

Jan 19, 2022
Opinion
Chess Tournaments, Tech Giants And $100,000 In Bitcoin
Business

Bitcoin Is A Better Store Of Value Than Real Estate

Jan 14, 2022
Opinion
A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Business

Croatia’s Largest Retail Chain Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments Online

Dec 1, 2021
NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Business

International Fair Design Miami To Accept Bitcoin Payments For Artworks

Nov 24, 2021
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

Energy Freedom Attracts Bitcoin Miners To Some U.S. States

Sep 30, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Markets

Predictions: Real Estate Before And After Hyperbitcoinization

Jan 22, 2022
Opinion
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Jan 21, 2022
News
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Arkansas Will Pay You $10K In Bitcoin To Move There

Jan 13, 2022
News
Google-building-scaled
Business

Google Cards To Store Bitcoin And Crypto: Report

Jan 19, 2022
News
seed-announcement-bitcoinmagazine-01
Business

Bitcoin Company Voltage Raises $6M In Seed Round

Jan 20, 2022
News