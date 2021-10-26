October 26, 2021
Tom Brady Gives Fan One Bitcoin In Exchange For 600th Touchdown Ball
Publish date:

The fan will also receive signed jerseys and cleats, a helmet, $1,000 in fan store credit, and tickets for two seasons.
Author:
  • NFL star Tom Brady will give 1 BTC to a fan in exchange for his 600th touchdown football.
  • "[The fan] should've held it. ... [But] I'm also giving him a Bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well," Brady said.
  • Byron Kennedy, the fan who caught the ball, will also receive signed jerseys and cleats, one helmet, $1,000 in fan store credit, and season tickets for two seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will give one bitcoin to a fan in exchange for his 600th career touchdown ball, CBS Sports reported.

“I got the ball back,” Brady told Peyton and Eli Manning of ESPN’s Monday Football simulcast. “There was a lot of negotiation in order to get the ball back.”

Brady became the first National Football League (NFL) player to throw 600 touchdowns last Sunday, but Mike Evans, the wide receiver who caught the pass, didn’t realize the importance of the record-breaking ball and gave it to a fan in the stands. Only after the Buccaneers realized the meaningfulness of that ball did team officials head over to negotiate with the fan, Byron Kennedy, to get it back, a scene caught by the TV broadcast.

“Byron lost all his leverage when he gave up the ball," Brady joked with the Manning brothers. "He should've held it. ... [But] I'm also giving him a bitcoin, so at the end of the day, I think he's making out pretty well."

Moreover, Kennedy will also receive two Brady-signed jerseys, a signed helmet, a signed Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 worth of store credit at the Buccaneers teams store and season tickets for two seasons, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Although one BTC is currently worth around $62,500, a fraction of the alleged $500,000 the ball would be worth, it has the potential to appreciate significantly in value over the long run.

