Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Bitcoin Personal Server Developer Umbrel Raises $3 million In Seed Round
Publish date:

Bitcoin Personal Server Developer Umbrel Raises $3 million In Seed Round

Today Bitcoin personal server and node developer Umbrel announced it has raised $3 million in seed round funding.
Author:

Today Bitcoin personal server and node developer Umbrel announced it has raised $3 million in seed round funding. The funds will be used to accelerate development at Umbrel and to build out the team at the startup.

Mayank Chhabra, cofounder and CEO at Umbrel commented, "The cloud doesn't exist. It's just someone else's computer. As people de-cloud over this decade, personal servers will become as ubiquitous as the internet routers today.”

Chhabra’s Umbrel journey began in October 2019, when he decided to run his own Bitcoin node on a Rasberry Pi.

Just two years later, Umbrel presented new research that showed 90% of the lightning nodes brought online in the last year, over 13,000 personal servers, run on the company’s software, which allows users to run a Bitcoin Lightning node and other software from their own personal server.

Joseph Jacks, founder and general partner at OSS Capital commented, “Every internet citizen will eventually realize the criticality of owning and controlling their digital footprint, which is fundamentally accessible only through the architecture that Umbrel unlocks with its personal server OS.”

Umbrel has made participating directly in Bitcoin at the protocol layer, not just the application layer, easy and accessible, bypassing all third parties.

Jacks continued, "Umbrel is ushering in the future of digital sovereignty for humanity. When we learned of the work and momentum that Mayank and Luke achieved in such a short time since founding, we were convinced that the Umbrel ecosystem exhibited the positive-sum characteristics we seek.”

A blog post describing Umbrel’s story from conception to its $3 million dollar funding stated, “The world’s most open, fair, and decentralized monetary network isn’t powered by AWS but by “average people” running Bitcoin and Lightning nodes in their homes.”

Early drafts of Umbrel design

Early drafts of Umbrel design

Umbrel’s announcement comes at the height of surveillance capitalism, a time when self-hosting your Bitcoin data on your personal server has never been more urgent. Just as the personal computer revolution brought us from huge mainframes to personal computers, the personal server revolution is taking computing power out of mega data centers to personal servers owned by regular people. 

The Bitcoin Machine cover 1
Business

Umbrel To Offer Plug-And-Play Bitcoin Node Server

Sep 29, 2021
Umbrel x TBM 3
Culture

90% Of Lightning Nodes Launched In The Last Year Run On Umbrel

Oct 15, 2021
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Business

Hardware Wallet Manufacturer Foundation Devices Raises $2 Million In Seed Round

Jun 10, 2021
S
Technical

Zap Announces $3.5 Million Seed Round

Jul 16, 2020
A research paper from the University of Qatar serves as a reminder that Bitcoin is not private and that it can negate the privacy of Tor users.
Culture

Latest Umbrel Update Further Improves Bitcoin Privacy, Self-Sovereignty

Feb 16, 2021
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Markets

Bitcoin Custody Provider Casa Announces $4 Million Raised In Seed Funding

Feb 3, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

Sep 14, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Luxor Raises $5 Million In Round Led By NYDIG

Jun 9, 2021
nayib-bukele-time-100-2021
Culture

El Salvador Onboards 3 million Bitcoin Users As Price Rises

Oct 4, 2021
Mining - Bitmain Unveils Its Latest Energy-Efficient Mining Chip for Bitcoin
Business

Marathon to Invest $120 Million In 30,000 New Bitcoin Miners

Aug 2, 2021
Discussing the Atlanta Bitcoin Conference, TabConf 2021, and in-person Bitcoin development events with its organizers.
Industry Events

TAB Conference: Supporting Bitcoin Development In Person

Oct 12, 2021
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Raises $900 Million, Largest Raise In Exchange History

Jul 20, 2021
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

May 26, 2021
E__FXA_VIAMlp-a.jfif
Business

Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa

Sep 28, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

Aug 24, 2021