THNDR Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Game
News

THNDR’s new solitaire-style mobile game is the latest addition to its suite of familiar games that make onboarding to bitcoin easier in emerging markets.

  • THNDR Games launches a new solitaire game enabling users to play and earn bitcoin.
  • The familiarity of solitaire is meant to make onboarding more comfortable for first-time bitcoin gamers.
  • Over 80% of the company’s users earn their first bitcoin through THNDR Games with 60% of its base located in emerging markets.

THNDR Games, a bitcoin-only gaming company, has launched Club Bitcoin: Solitaire, a new solitaire-style mobile game that lets its players earn bitcoin for playing, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Image via THNDR

Image via THNDR

The new game is targeting a wider female audience, as the release states 63% of all women play mobile games. Additionally, the familiarity of solitaire games allows players to have an easy and comfortable onboarding experience onto bitcoin. Indeed, the gaming company notes that over 80% of its users are new to bitcoin and earn their first satoshis through the platform.

Furthermore, THNDR continues to target emerging economies as they are the fastest growing market in the industry, per the release.

Thus, the conclusion could be drawn that those in emerging economies who are looking for harder forms of money are turning to bitcoin via gaming platforms, as the company states 60% of its user base are in these regions.

“At THNDR, our mission is to bring bitcoin to the world through play,” said Desiree Dickerson, CEO of THNDR Games. “Club Bitcoin: Solitaire is the perfect tool to spearhead mass adoption.”

Truly, the Bitcoin Lightning Network eases the process of onboarding new users as the gaming company can deliver near-instant payments in bitcoin without requiring any technical know-how from the user. THNDR has delivered over $1.5 million in BTC to its users since inception.

Moreover, the gaming platform is non-custodial, meaning the company does not hold the keys of its users’ bitcoin. In addition, the application supports a plethora of bitcoin wallets, enabling users to control their experience from start to finish.

