Texas Clarifies That State-Chartered Banks Can Custody Bitcoin

Texas Clarifies That State-Chartered Banks Can Custody Bitcoin

The Texas Department of Banking issued a notice reaffirming that state-chartered banks can provide bitcoin custody services.
Author:
Publish date:
The Texas Department of Banking issued a notice reaffirming that state-chartered banks can provide bitcoin custody services.

The Texas Department of Banking has released a notice affirming that state-chartered banks can offer bitcoin custody solutions to customers, so long as the bank has specific protocols in place to manage risk and comply with the law. The authority to provide these services already existed under the Texas Finance Code.

The notice states that banks can choose the specific custody and storage solutions they want to offer their customers depending on what best fits the bank's expertise, risk appetite and business model. When it comes to custody solutions, the notice mentions two example scenarios.

"For instance, the bank may choose to allow the customer to retain direct control over their own virtual currency and merely store copies of the customer's private keys associated with that virtual currency," the notice affirms. "Alternatively, the bank may cause the customer to transfer their virtual currency directly to the control of the bank, creating new private keys that are then held by the bank on behalf of the customer."

In both scenarios, however, the customer would not be in control of their funds. In the first example, while the customer would know what the private keys that spend their funds are, a copy of their keys would be possessed by the bank –– theoretically being able to spend the funds without the customer's consent. And in the second case, the customer would not even know which private keys control their funds.

Furthermore, the notice mentions that a state-chartered bank that seeks to provide these bitcoin custody services can do so in either a fiduciary or non-fiduciary capacity. In the former ability, the bank would have the authority to manage the customer's bitcoin like any other asset held in such power. And in a non-fiduciary capacity, the bank would act as a bailee and take possession of the customer's bitcoin –– who would then receive a legal title for those funds.

Although it may seem natural that customers would lose sovereignty over their funds when choosing to delegate part of their bitcoin custody responsibilities to third parties such as state-chartered banks, it does not need to be the case. With multisignature custody, for instance, banks could hold the setup's minority of private keys for backup or increased security purposes only, preventing it from spending any customer funds at all. In this case, the bank would be providing a valuable service to the customer, while the latter would still be completely sovereign over their bitcoin.

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

Questions Remain Around The OCC Decision To Allow Banks To Custody Crypto

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has clarified that national banks can hold cryptocurrency keys, potentially ushering in a wave of new services from these financial institutions.
Business

Treasury Bureau Declares National Banks Can Custody Crypto

The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Business

Major Middle Eastern Bank’s Swiss Subsidiary Offering Bitcoin Services

Digital assets - Regulators Approve Coinbase to Offer Custody Services in New York State
Business

Regulators Approve Coinbase to Offer Custody Services in New York State

Insured custody provider Knox and Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitbuy have partnered to offer a third-party storage solution for bitcoin on an exchange.
Markets

Bitbuy, Knox Team to Offer Insured Custody for Bitcoin on Exchange

Opendime’s bitcoin piggy bank is a colorful way to help new users realize the benefits of sound money.
Business

U.S. Bank To Offer Cryptocurrency Custody, Administer NYDIG's Bitcoin ETF

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

Bitmain Opens 50 MW Bitcoin Mining Center in Texas

Regulation - Proposed Texas Bill Would Require ID Verification for Crypto Use
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Blockcap Moves Headquarters To Texas As State Embraces Bitcoin

What does the SEC and FINRA joint statement on broker-dealer custody of digital asset securities mean for the cryptocurrency space?
Business

Op Ed: The Latest on FINRA and SEC Security Token and Custody Rules

The new mobile app from German bitcoin banking service Bitwala lets users set up bank accounts tied directly to bitcoin funds from their smartphones.
Business

Bitwala Launches Mobile App for Bitcoin Banking

KNØX wants to gain investor trust by offering up to 100 percent insurance on bitcoin custody.
Business

Olympia Trust, Knox Partner On Bitcoin Custody Service

Law & justice - Texas State Securities Board Hits Russian Hoaxers with Cease-and-Desist Orders
Culture

Texas State Securities Board Hits Russian Hoaxers with Cease-and-Desist Orders

KNØX wants to gain investor trust by offering up to 100 percent insurance on bitcoin custody.
Markets

With 100 Percent Asset Insurance, Bitcoin Custody Solution Appeals for Trust

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has opened a headquarters in Texas, marking the latest in a trend for the Lone Star State.
Business

How Texas Is Becoming A Mecca For Bitcoin Miners