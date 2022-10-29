Skip to main content
Synonym Launches Mobile Bitcoin Wallet With New Web Protocol
News

Synonym Launches Mobile Bitcoin Wallet With New Web Protocol

The wallet leverages open-source software and bitcoin encryption to enable its users to custody not only BTC, but personal user data as well.

The wallet leverages open-source software and bitcoin encryption to enable its users to custody not only BTC, but personal user data as well.

Synonym, a Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider, has released the Bitkit Wallet, a mobile bitcoin wallet for both Apple and Android devices, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The wallet boasts many features such as: portable social profiles, dynamic payable contacts, interoperable data feeds, and passwordless web accounts. Additionally, the wallet uses Bitcoin cryptographic seeds to generate keys for the company’s newly developed web protocol called Slashtags.

Slashtags enables users to take control of their data. The protocol does not require a blockchain, includes uncensorable social profiles, automatically-updated contacts, contact payment preferences, passwordless authentication, and some additional features as well.

“Bitkit isn’t a typical Bitcoin app,” said Paolo Ardoino, CSO of Synonym. “The Synonym team have managed to take wallets to the next level with a beautiful design and innovative useful new features that will help ensure hyperbitcoinizaion.”

The Slashtags protocol is open-source and modular allowing the ecosystem to be widely accessible to builders. In fact, the company even released a software development kit which serves as a sandbox or “Playground” which developers can use to simulate various Slashtag use-cases.

“As more and more people lose control of their data to Big Tech companies, and lose control of their assets to Big Banks and institutions, we felt the need to create open alternatives that empower civilians to reboot the Web and the economy,” said John Carvalho, CEO of Synonym.

Moreover, on stage at the recent PlanB Forum, Synonym announced two new initiatives. Pear, a tokenized credit system for assets, products and services, and the Blocktank Instant. Blocktank allows exchanges and wallet providers to quickly onboard users to the Lightning Network. 

A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Business

Synonym Launches Blocktank Service Provider For Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By Namcios
News
unnamed (30)
Business

ZEBEDEE Launches Instant Cross-Platform Money Transfers Using Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By Shawn Amick
News
SM post
Business

ZEBEDEE, Slice Launch Browser Extension To Pay Users In Bitcoin For Web Surfing

By Shawn Amick
News
image (66)
Business

Swan Bitcoin Acquires BTC Custody Provider Specter Solutions

By Shawn Amick
News
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Southland Credit Union To Enable Bitcoin Purchases In Partnership With NYDIG

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit

By Shawn Amick
News
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 5.33.22 PM
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Partners With BitMEX To Bring High Quality Content To The Community

By Shawn Amick
News
Image from iOS (70)
Business

PayPal Now Allows Bitcoin Transfers To External Wallets

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin is money for enemies — it does not matter how you use it, both political spectrums can top photo.
Business

New Political Fundraising Platform For Bitcoin, Crypto Set To Launch In July

By Shawn Amick
News
unnamed (12)
Business

Blockstream, Sevenlabs Partner To Launch Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Mining - Slush Pool Operator Braiins Set to Rollout Upgrades
Business

Spiral, Braiins Establish Working Group To Develop Bitcoin Mining Protocol

By Shawn Amick
News
Image from iOS (71)
Business

Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Releases, Focuses On Optimizing Accessibility For Coinjoining

By Shawn Amick
News
Satoshi’s Games is here to integrate the Lightning Network into a multi-billion dollar industry.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Studio Pnkfrg Raises $3 Million For Mobile Games

By Shawn Amick
News
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Business

Trezor Enables Dollar-Cost-Average Bitcoin Purchases Through Its Hardware Wallet

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitwage, ForUsAll Partner To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto 401(k) Plans

By Shawn Amick
News