Skip to main content
Swan Bitcoin Acquires BTC Custody Provider Specter Solutions
News

Swan Bitcoin Acquires BTC Custody Provider Specter Solutions

The acquisition enables Swan Bitcoin to service its users from the point of initial education all the way through to self-sovereignty while keeping Specter open-source.

The acquisition enables Swan Bitcoin to service its users from the point of initial education all the way through to self-sovereignty while keeping Specter open-source.

  • Swan Bitcoin acquired Specter Solutions for its open-source bitcoin custodial applications.
  • Specter can remain independent from Swan and will stay open-source.
  • Users will not be required to provide any KYC information in order to use Specter services.

Swan Bitcoin, a leading bitcoin service provider, has acquired a leading bitcoin custodial services provider, Specter Solutions, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The addition of Specter Labs to the Swan portfolio enables the company to provide end-to-end solutions for their clients. These solutions mean from the initial moment of interest, to education, onto purchasing bitcoin and eventually becoming self-sovereign, Swan Bitcoin can assist its clients through the entire process.

“Our mission is to help create the next ten million Bitcoiners and walk with them on their journeys to freedom, prosperity, and self-sovereignty,” said Swan founder and CEO, Cory Klippsten.

The custodial software from Specter will remain open-source and Swan will provide engineering support and assist in product direction. Additionally, Specter’s application will not have any default network connections to Swan or know-your-customer (KYC) protocols requiring identification for the user.

Image via press release

Image via press release

“‘Do the best thing for Bitcoin and Bitcoiners’ has always been our guiding principle,” said Klippsten.

Furthermore, the Specter solution will not track any user data unless the user opts into specific features which will be “clearly labeled integrations,” per the release.

In addition, users can choose whether they want Specter to interact with Swan, or if they prefer complete independence from the platform.

“We have found strong alignment with the Swan team,” said Moritz Wietersheim, co-founder and CEO of Specter. “Our products and tools fit extraordinarily well together. We look forward to building products for Bitcoiners and continuing our journey to a bright orange future."

Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Launches First Bitcoin-Only Platform For Financial Advisors

By Shawn Amick
News
Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Bitcoin Announces Bitcoin Benefit Plan For Employers

By Shawn Amick
News
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Business

Trezor Introduces Direct-To-Self-Custody Bitcoin Buys

By Peter Chawaga
News
basketball-iso
Business

Compton Magic Partners With Swan Bitcoin For Bitcoin-Basketball Program

By Shawn Amick
News
20211017_specter_blockstream1920x1080px
Business

Bitcoin Wallet Specter Integrates Liquid Sidechain Network

By Namcios
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Business

Human Rights Foundation Donates $325,000 In BTC For Bitcoin Development

By Shawn Amick
News
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Hexa Wallet's Fundraising Crosses $1 Million, Funds To Be Used For Bitcoin Self-Custody Solutions

By Shawn Amick
News
Specter is a bitcoin wallet provider that was interviewed in this piece top photo.
Business

A Look At The Future Of Specter And Bitcoin Sovereignty With Moritz Wietersheim

By Shinobi
Feature
digital-bitcoin-800x444
Technical

Specter Wallet Releases Version 1.3.0

By Ben Kaufman
Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Bitcoin Launches Bitcoin ‘Canon’ Resources Hub

By Namcios
News
memed-io-output (9)
Business

Bull Bitcoin Acquires Veriphi To Provide White-Glove BTC Self-Custody Service

By Nik Hoffman
River Financial doesn’t want to be just another exchange: It wants to be the world’s first Bitcoin financial institution.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Hosting Provider River Purchases 3,000 More Miners

By Shawn Amick
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Acquires $33 Million Mining Facility In Georgia

By Shawn Amick
News
A super PAC established for 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, accepts Lightning Network donations.
Business

Synonym Launches Blocktank Service Provider For Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By Namcios
News
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

Human Rights Foundation Provides Grants To Specter, Lot49

By Peter Chawaga