Skip to main content
With Fiat Currencies Crumbling, It’s Time To Denominate In Bitcoin Terms
Opinion

With Fiat Currencies Crumbling, It’s Time To Denominate In Bitcoin Terms

As fiat currencies crash against the USD, it makes sense to start using bitcoin denominations, even for day-to-day expenses.

As fiat currencies crash against the USD, it makes sense to start using bitcoin denominations, even for day-to-day expenses.

This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International.

Many fiat currencies are struggling to retain purchasing power in USD terms. The macro conversation on finance Twitter is now turning to how the overall system is breaking, and the fact that you can’t taper a Ponzi.

Now is a great time to press the advantage that Bitcoin brings: not being a fiat currency that can be printed on demand. It’s time to denominate in bitcoin terms.

What’s Going On In The World Of Fiat Currency Markets?

As you may be aware, many fiat currencies are crashing against the USD. This doesn’t necessarily mean the USD is “going up” either, it is also losing purchasing power, just at a reduced pace.

Year to Date (YTD) for large fiat currencies vs USD:

  • GBP is down from $1.34 to $1.057 — a drop of 21%
  • JPY is down from 0.0087 to 0.0069 — a drop of 20%
  • EUR is down from $1.13 to $0.97 — a drop of 15%

The Bank of England is now starting a new wave of bond purchases, or in other words, the debasement continues. GBP holders and savers will continue to have their savings destroyed by the money printer over time. They are being sacrificed on the altar of “financial stability.”

With fiat currencies devaluing this rapidly, it’s not such a crazy idea that we should value things directly in sats or BTC terms. While nocoiners love to hate Bitcoin for not being at all-time high prices, the reality is that long-term Bitcoin users have dramatically profited, both in purchasing power and in freedom terms.

The loss of confidence in fiat currencies is driving a fundamental shift in thinking. If our precoiner friends were scared of bitcoin because of volatility before, the difference in volatility between bitcoin and fiat coins is reduced, so it makes sense to start using bitcoin denominations.

What Does It Mean To Denominate In Bitcoin Terms?

It means to evaluate financial costs and benefits in Bitcoin or satoshi terms. This includes financially valuing our net worth in bitcoin/sat terms. This is really what matters over the longer term for Bitcoin Maximalists after all. If you believe everything is going to be priced in sats someday, why not start now?

I have personally denominated my net worth in bitcoin terms for a while now, but I’ve struggled with the next part: day-to-day expenses. For me, this is mainly because of mental arithmetic. So my next step is to focus more on evaluating the bitcoin cost of revenue and expenditure of day-to-day items. If we are serious about bitcoin as better money, we should show it.

Practical Tips On Bitcoin Denomination

Start by keeping your finger on the pulse in terms of what the “sats per dollar” price is. You can do this using Coinkite’s BLOCKCLOCK (aka, Moscow Time) or perhaps on sites like Bitbo.io that list it. You can also use converter tools like bitkoin.io or preev.com. Also, pricedinbitcoin21.com is a useful site showing all kinds of bitcoin denominated prices.

As fiat currencies crash against the USD, it makes sense to start using bitcoin denominations, even for day-to-day expenses.

Source: pricedinbitcoin21.com, as of August 28, 2022

On mental arithmetic, one tip is to start with sats per dollar. So, for example, if 1 BTC = $19,067, then the sats per dollar is about 5,200, so $10 is about 52,000 sats, $100 is about 520,000 sats and $1,000 is about 5.2 million sats.

One other hurdle is just having to continually reset prices if we’re actually quoting real world products/services in bitcoin terms. But so be it, this is our proverbial cross to bear, and it benefits the user in the longer term to operate this way.

Of course there may come a point where the bitcoin price for something set a few years/cycles ago is no longer appropriate, but this just requires readjustment. And being fair, this is something that all fiat merchants are having to do anyway.

This Isn’t New, We’re Just Bringing It Back

In the earlier days of Bitcoin, it was more common to speak in terms of the BTC values for things. Perhaps it became more difficult due to the price rise and dealing with small fractions of a bitcoin in our heads.

Remember though, that early services and games ranging from SealsWithClubs, to MPOE, to SatoshiDice were bitcoin denominated! Some early exchanges on Bitcoin Talk forums were bitcoin denominated. So really, this is just bringing back what Bitcoiners used to do.

Of course, there are some in the Bitcoin space who are already bitcoin-denominated even in terms of the service/product they sell. Notably, the CoinJoin services are bitcoin-denominated (e.g., see the Whirlpool fee calculator here), and various individuals in the space are operating without fiat bank accounts, so they’re obviously doing better at being bitcoin denominated.

We should also note that the Lightning Network is helping here also. Various Lightning services, tipping and wallets are sat denominated. For example, Alby and the Podcasting 2.0 apps are sat denominated. People running routing nodes on the Lightning Network are setting their base fees and variable fees (ppm, or parts per million) in satoshi terms, which we can see by browsing Lightning nodes on explorers such as mempool.space.

On The Question Of Amounts: Bitcoin Or Sats?

A long-time topic in Bitcoiner circles is the point of unit bias, which is believed to be behind some shitcoins pumping. The nocoiner coming in sees a very low price per unit and buys the shitcoin thinking, “Hey, it’s coming off a low base so there’s more upside.” So the rationale goes that if we all spoke in terms of sats only (and not in BTC terms), that bitcoin could leverage this effect also.

But this doesn’t come for free, there is a trade off. There may well be high-net-worth investors (HNWI) who get into bitcoin, and because they want to buy “a whole coin,” they buy more than they otherwise would have. We could even argue that the amount HNWIs buy is higher, thus the impact HNWIs have is higher. And by now, most know the oft-quoted statistic about how “even if every millionaire on earth wanted a whole bitcoin, they couldn’t get it.”

Remember that if you divided the number of sats by the number of people on earth, that number comes out to around 226,000 sats (see satsperperson).

As fiat currencies crash against the USD, it makes sense to start using bitcoin denominations, even for day-to-day expenses.

Source: satoshisperperson.com, as of September 28, 2022

But perhaps this unt bias question is neither here nor there. As long as there is an easy option or toggle to flip between BTC terms and sat terms in our apps and services, it probably doesn’t matter that much. In practice, I think people will just refer to smaller value things in sat terms, and larger value items in BTC terms.

You Can’t Fully Escape Doing Fiat Conversions

I understand one critique here might be that lots of our day-to-day life expenditures are still fiat denominated, and that we can’t fully escape it (yet). Nocoiners may critique us also for still valuing bitcoin in USD terms, but the process has to start somewhere.

Starting somewhere means we should try to think in bitcoin or sat terms first. So if we’re talking about the price of things, list the bitcoin-terms price first. Or perhaps more provocatively, list the bitcoin price only and let the other person do a calculation. Let's disrupt the network effect of fiat currency, and not let our lives be ruled by the fiat currencies.

This is a guest post by Stephan Livera. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

As Evergrande collapses, China is close to becoming a high-yield borrower. In this debt spiral, bitcoin is the best hedge for investors top photo.
Markets

Brewing Emerging Market Debt Crises

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance top photo.
Culture

Is It Time For Bitcoiners To Get On ‘Zero Fiat’? Not Yet

By Stephan Livera
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Markets

The US Dollar Is Soaring While The GDP Contracts

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant top photo.
Markets

The Eurozone Is In Danger. It’s Time To Separate Money And State

By Marie Poteriaieva
Opinion
The New York branch of the Federal Reserve just financed $278 billion worth of repurchasing agreements, an echo to the Great Recession.
Markets

In Defense Of Bitcoin Full Reserve: Not Anti-Credit, But Anti-Fiduciary Media

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

De-Leveraging The Eurodollar System In Favor Of Bitcoin

By Kane McGukin
Opinion
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

USD-Denominated Debt Is Now Being Issued To Buy Bitcoin On Nation-State Level

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin top photo.
Culture

Bitcoiners Don't Root For Inflation But In 2022, We’re Planning For It

By Nick Fonseca
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Hits A New All Time High Against The Euro

By Nik Hoffman
Bitcoin Air-Gapped Computers are more secure, better Header Images, and they fly through canyons high like the bitcoin price top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Bear Markets: We’ve Been Here Before

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
The Federal Reserve is acting on behalf of commercial banking interests to crush asset prices. Can bitcoin compete in a world of coordinated inflation top photo?
Markets

Long-Term Holders And Derivative Market Traders See Opportunity With The Current Bitcoin Price

By Mike Ermolaev
Opinion
Bitcoin meetups and conferences are great ways to network and meet with other Bitcoiners in person top photo.
Culture

Fiat Infects Relationships With High Time-Preference

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
There are countless elements in Bitcoin that structurally instill the process of Schumpeterian creative destruction into its ecosystem top photo.
Markets

Tales From Europe: Eurozone Crisis Shows The Argument For Bitcoin

By Dan Ashmore
Opinion
Digging into the USD data shows that it doesn’t matter who the president is. The money printer will go BRRR and Bitcoin will win.
Business

A Decade Of Dollar-Denominated Debasement Debauchery

By Tyler Bain
Op-ed - Op Ed: Why Bitcoin’s “Toxic” Maximalism Makes Sense
Culture

How We Should Really Think About Bitcoin Maximalism

By Stephan Livera
Opinion