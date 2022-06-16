Skip to main content
Spanish Airline Vueling To Accept Bitcoin Payments
News

Spanish Airline Vueling To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Vueling is partnering with cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay and global payment solutions provider UATP to accept Bitcoin payments by early 2023.

Vueling/WikimediaCommons

Vueling is partnering with cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay and global payment solutions provider UATP to accept Bitcoin payments by early 2023.

  • Spanish airline Vueling will begin accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment in early 2023.
  • Vueling has partnered with BitPay, a provider of Bitcoin payment infrastructure, to enable the new payment method in its website.
  • The airline will also be working with UATP, a global payments solution provider for travel expenses utilized by airlines worldwide.

Vueling, a Spanish airline belonging to the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), has partnered with one of the largest bitcoin payment infrastructure providers, BitPay, to accept bitcoin as payment, per a press release.

"With this agreement, Vueling once again reaffirms its position as a digital airline,” said Jesús Monzó, manager of distribution strategy and alliances at Vueling, per the release. “We are very pleased to have found in BitPay the best partner to offer our customers the possibility of making transactions with cryptocurrencies with the greatest security and reliability".

In order to build out the infrastructure needed to accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment by early next year, the airline will also be partnering with Universal Air Travel Plan Incorporated (UATP), which is a payments network provider for travel-related expenses.

Through the partnership with BitPay and UATP, Vueling will become the first low-cost airline in Europe to accept bitcoin as a means of payment. At first, the option will only be available to individuals on Vueling’s website.

"Offering cryptocurrency as a form of payment to the buying public is a must in this digital age of payments,” stated UATP’s Rachel Morowitz, senior VP partner processing. “UATP and BitPay partnered to bring this option to the airline industry and is fulfilling the rising demand of Vueling's customers to pay with cryptocurrency.”

Ticket prices will still be displayed in euros and customers will be able to pay using many of the wallets and payment methods accessible through the BitPay ecosystem.

Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Luxury Retailer Farfetch To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickJun 10, 2022
News
Bitcoin is similar to diamonds in that both assets are precious and rare.
Business

Continental Diamond Becomes Minnesota's First Jewelry Store To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Balenciaga to accept bitcoin
Business

Balenciaga To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto As Payment

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Gucci launches pilot to accept Bitcoin payments
Business

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
Football Sports
Business

Tennessee Titans Become First NFL Team To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 6, 2022
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

Dubai Real Estate Giant To Accept Bitcoin As Payment

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
Japan
Business

Used Car Exporter SBI Motor Japan Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 9, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News
Startups - Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitfinex Plans Move to Switzerland
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News