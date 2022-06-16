Skip to main content
CleanSpark, TMGcore Partner For Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining
News

CleanSpark, TMGcore Partner For Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining

CleanSpark will acquire 1,800 Ant Miner S19 XPs in a purchase agreement and TMGcore will provide 257 immersion-cooling tanks with colocation capacity.

CleanSpark will acquire 1,800 Ant Miner S19 XPs in a purchase agreement and TMGcore will provide 257 immersion-cooling tanks with colocation capacity.

  • CleanSpark Inc. has acquired a purchase agreement for 1,800 Ant Miner S19 XP units.
  • The company also announced a partnership with immersion-cooling infrastructure provider, TMGcore to build out 257 cooling tanks.
  • TMGcore is also providing 2 MW of mining capacity at its immersion-cooled facility in Texas.

CleanSpark Inc., a sustainable bitcoin mining company, has acquired an existing purchase contract for 1,800 Ant Miner S19 XP units to its existing infrastructure, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Once all of the miners from the purchase contract are deployed, CleanSpark estimates that it will increase its existing infrastructure by 252 petahashes per second (PH/s). The miners are expected to begin arriving at the company’s facility during August and will continue to be shipped out over the course of the next six months.

“We were able to secure the contract at an exceptional price because of our strategic relationships and the unique circumstances that current market conditions have created,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford.

“Our infrastructure-first approach has given us substantial opportunities in the face of ever-changing market conditions, ultimately positioning us to deliver incredible value to our shareholders as we continue the important work of securing the bitcoin blockchain,” Bradford continued.

Furthermore, the company has also partnered with TMGcore Inc who specializes in the commercialization of high performance computing infrastructure to improve its immersion-cooling systems.

Through the partnership with TMGcore, CleanSpark will receive 257 immersion-cooling tanks which are designed to improve the performance of the miners while decreasing failure rates. Each of these tanks can hold up to 28 Antminer Sj19 Pro machines and will be deployed at CleanSpark’s College Park, GA facility in batches.

TMGcore will also be providing two megawatts (MW) of colocation capacity at its state-of-the-art immersion-cooled mining facility in Plano, Texas.

“We are thrilled to partner with CleanSpark, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies, and a company that is demonstrating its leadership in sustainable bitcoin mining by procuring TMGcore’s HPC immersion-cooling solutions,” said JD Enright, Sr., CEO of TMGcore. “Our immersion solutions use up to 77% less water and are up to 4,000 times more efficient than traditional air cooling.”

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

CleanSpark’s 20 MW Bitcoin Mining Farm To Be Immersion Cooled

By NamciosDec 9, 2021
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Image from iOS (9)
Business

Riot Blockchain Announces 200MW Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Operation

By NikOct 19, 2021
Immersion cooling is a process that bitcoin miners utilize for their bitcoin mining rigs.
Business

Immersion Cooling Is Trendy, But Will Bitcoin Miners Take A Bath?

By Zack VoellMay 25, 2022
Feature
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider.
Business

Inside Immersion Cooling: The Pros And Cons Of Bitcoin Mining’s Rapidly-Growing Practice

By OkadaFeb 21, 2022
Feature
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Business

An At-Home, 2.4 PH Bitcoin Miner On Immersion Cooling And Getting Paid For Heat

By Captain SiddJan 27, 2022
Feature
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update

By Shawn AmickJun 2, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility Investment

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News
With 40 million tons of e-waste generated each year, the unique incentives created by bitcoin miners offer a solution to a growing problem.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Signs 200-MW Power Agreement

By NamciosMar 31, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Gains Proof Of Renewable Mining In New Partnership

By Shawn AmickApr 28, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%

By NikOct 12, 2021
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE And Fumb Gaming Partner For Online Bitcoin Mining Simulator

By Shawn AmickApr 14, 2022
News
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

By NamciosAug 10, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

GEM Mining Releases Bitcoin Mining Update For May

By Shawn AmickJun 9, 2022
News