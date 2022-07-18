Skip to main content
Southland Credit Union To Enable Bitcoin Purchases In Partnership With NYDIG
News

Southland Credit Union To Enable Bitcoin Purchases In Partnership With NYDIG

The credit union will use NYDIG’s custody platform and infrastructure to enable its customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, but users cannot transfer bitcoin.

The credit union will use NYDIG’s custody platform and infrastructure to enable its customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, but users cannot transfer bitcoin.

  • Southland Credit Union will offer services to its customers allowing them to buy, sell and hold bitcoin on a custodial platform.
  • Southland’s custodial partner is bitcoin bank NYDIG, making them the second credit union in the region to offer NYDIG’s services.
  • Users cannot transfer bitcoin from one wallet to another, instead a user would need to sell their coins and withdraw fiat funds to exit the platform.

Southland Credit Union – a billion-dollar institution – is now the second credit union in Southern California to enable its customers to purchase bitcoin through its mobile banking app, according to a press release.

Bitcoin purchases were enabled through a partnership with bitcoin bank NYDIG, which specializes in offering infrastructure to companies and institutions looking to broker bitcoin services to their customers. Users will be able to buy, sell and hold their bitcoin in NYDIG’s custodial platform. However, currently users cannot transfer bitcoin from one wallet to another through the NYDIG’s service. But, users can still sell their bitcoin and withdraw the funds if they wish.

The Los Alamito-based credit union is celebrating the release of this newest feature by offering a limited-time promotion. Southland Members that enroll for the service before October 18 will receive $5 in free bitcoin.

“After the successful launch of our enhanced digital banking services in 2021, Southland made a commitment to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies to our Members,” said Southland president and CEO, Tom Lent. “Credit unions like Southland have an opportunity to provide safe and accessible cryptocurrency services to our Members, and we are excited to integrate this technology into our digital banking platform.”

NYDIG was thrilled to partner with another institution in the region as it continues to fulfill its objective.

“NYDIG is thrilled to partner with the forward-thinking team at Southland,” said Rahm McDaniel, head of banking solutions at NYDIG. “As the second credit union in the Southern California area to launch bitcoin services with NYDIG, this partnership is monumental for the wider adoption of bitcoin, and marks one more step towards NYDIG’s vision of bitcoin for all.”

Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Business

Achieva Becomes Florida’s First Credit Union To Allow Customers To Buy Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 8, 2022
News
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice top photo.
Business

NYDIG Partners With Jack Henry & Associates To Offer Bitcoin Services To Banks

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Privacy & security - Deloitte's RegTech Offering: Blockchain-Powered KYC-as-a-Service Solution
Business

Deloitte, NYDIG Partner To Help Institutions Adopt Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 21, 2022
News
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice top photo.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

By NamciosJun 30, 2021
Digital assets - Bitwala Is Offering German Citizens Joint Crypto and Fiat Banking Accounts
Business

Flushing Bank To Offer Bitcoin Services Through NYDIG

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
The thought of Bitcoin as an idea, culture, philosophy and social phenomenon is interesting top photo.
Business

The Largest Credit Union In Idaho Now Offers Bitcoin Buying And Selling

By NamciosDec 15, 2021
Photo of the Yankees team in the 1960s
Business

New York Yankees Starts Paying Employees In Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJul 14, 2022
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Fifth Largest Swiss Bank To Enable Bitcoin Trading For Over 2 Million Customers

By Shawn AmickJul 11, 2022
News
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice top photo.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

By NamciosJun 25, 2021
Nubank Office
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Digital Bank Nubank Buys Bitcoin, Adds Trading In App

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Regulation - Israeli Court Rules Against One-Size-Fits-All Bitcoin Ban by Bank
Business

Two Israeli Credit Card Companies Now Offering Bitcoin Purchases

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
There are various reasons why you should withdraw your bitcoin and utilize self-custody.
Business

Company Serving 100,000 Wealth Managers Can Now Invest In Bitcoin Via NYDIG Partnership

By NikAug 25, 2021
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
FTiYn77XEAQgE-e
Business

Stripe To Enable Millions of Merchants To Convert Payments Into Bitcoin via OpenNode

By Shawn AmickMay 24, 2022
News
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

By NamciosMay 5, 2021