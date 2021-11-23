Solving Bitcoin's Self-Custody Problem

The cofounder of the U.K.'s longest-running Bitcoin exchange discusses his journey in Bitcoin and the importance of self custody.

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Bitcoin entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Coinfloor, Obi Nwosu.

Nwosu found out about Bitcoin via an email in 2011, and has been building in the Bitcoin space since 2013 when he created Coinfloor, the longest-running U.K.-based Bitcoin exchange.

He told his story of getting into Bitcoin, building a successful Bitcoin company and selling it to CoinCorner, and shared his passion of helping people self-custody their own bitcoin and describes why self-custody is so important.

“I’m really excited to see, what are the problems they are having from a custody point of view," Nwosu said. "Because what we don’t want to do is go from the frying pan, which is holding all of your wealth in fiat, into the fire, by holding it in bitcoin, but all of your wealth in a centralized exchange. It's fine to have some of it, but you need to have the option to have some of it self-custodied.”